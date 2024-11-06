Legalzoom Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Third quarter subscription revenue of $110.7 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year



Meaningful preliminary progress towards initiatives to grow subscription business; 300 basis point increase in subscription revenue mix year-over-year



Record third quarter Net Income of $11.1 million and Net Income margin of 7%



Record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $47.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28%

Share repurchases of $24.7 million reduced outstanding shares by 2%; increased existing share repurchase authorization by $40.0 million to total $215.0 million subsequent to quarter end

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024. “I am pleased with the early strides we are making against our key execution priorities,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom.“During the quarter, we made progress in reorienting our commercialization and sales efforts to subscription offerings and updating our pricing to better reflect the value we provide. As we focus our efforts on our core legal and compliance offerings for small businesses and consumers, our goal is to attract high-value customers who will grow alongside LegalZoom.” Noel Watson, LegalZoom's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer said,“Our strong execution drove third quarter results at or above the high-end of our outlook. We achieved a 28% Adjusted EBITDA margin driven by a higher mix of subscription revenue as well as lower expenses related to testing initiatives and our restructuring efforts. Looking ahead, we remain committed to investing in our business to drive efficient growth and operational improvements while driving durable margin expansion over time.” Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue was $168.6 million for the quarter, up 1% year-over-year:



Transaction units increased 8% year-over-year; transaction revenue of $57.9 million decreased 7% year-over-year.

Subscription units increased 10% year-over-year; subscription revenue of $110.7 million grew 5% year-over-year.

Net income was $11.1 million for the quarter, or 7% of revenue, compared to net income of $7.5 million, or 5% of revenue, for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP net income was $29.7 million for the quarter compared to Non-GAAP net income of $23.3 million in the same period in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $47.1 million for the quarter, or 28% of revenue, compared to $33.7 million, or 20% of revenue, for the same period in 2023.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $31.6 million for the quarter compared to $27.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Free cash flow was $22.0 million for the quarter compared to $19.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Repurchased 3.8 million shares of common stock for a total cost of $24.7 million, at an average price of $6.56 per share. Cash and cash equivalents were $112.5 million as of September 30, 2024 compared to $225.7 million as of December 31, 2023. Third Quarter 2024 Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, in thousands except AOV, ARPU and percentages)

Three Months Ended September 30, % Growth Nine Months Ended September 30, % Growth (Decline) (Decline) 2024 2023 YOY 2024 2023 YOY Total revenue $ 168,599 $ 167,274 1 % $ 520,175 $ 502,064 4 % Transaction revenue $ 57,879 $ 61,967 (7 %) $ 192,733 $ 195,857 (2 %) Subscription revenue $ 110,720 $ 105,307 5 % $ 327,442 $ 306,207 7 % Gross profit $ 113,884 $ 108,061 5 % $ 333,467 $ 318,708 5 % Gross margin 68 % 65 % 5 % 64 % 63 % 2 % Net Income $ 11,051 $ 7,534 47 % $ 17,109 $ 6,571 160 % Net income margin 7 % 5 % 40 % 3 % 1 % 200 % Net Income per share - basic: $ 0.06 $ 0.04 50 % $ 0.09 $ 0.03 200 % Net Income per share - diluted: $ 0.06 $ 0.04 50 % $ 0.09 $ 0.03 200 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,613 $ 27,441 15 % $ 93,053 $ 101,814 (9 %) Non-GAAP Financial Measures Non GAAP net income $ 29,699 $ 23,308 27 % $ 66,853 $ 56,341 19 % Non GAAP net income per share - basic: $ 0.17 $ 0.12 42 % $ 0.37 $ 0.29 28 % Non GAAP net income per share - diluted: $ 0.17 $ 0.12 42 % $ 0.36 $ 0.29 24 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,096 $ 33,740 40 % $ 103,910 $ 85,253 22 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 % 20 % 40 % 20 % 17 % 18 % Free cash flow $ 21,975 $ 19,448 13 % $ 64,064 $ 78,594 (18 %) Key Business Metrics Transaction units 255 237 8 % 883 828 7 % Business formations 113 137 (18 %) 386 468 (18 %) Average order value (AOV) $ 227 $ 262 (13 %) $ 218 $ 236 (8 %) Subscription units at period end 1,717 1,568 10 % 1,717 1,568 10 % Average revenue per subscription unit (ARPU) at period end $ 264 $ 267 (1 %) $ 264 $ 267 (1 %) Certain percentages may not recalculate due to rounding.

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, LegalZoom currently expects:



Revenue in the range of $158 million to $162 million Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $40 million to $44 million

LegalZoom has updated its full-year financial outlook to reflect three quarters of financial results as well as the Company's latest expectations for Census EIN application trends and current business initiatives. For the full year ending December 31, 2024, LegalZoom currently expects:



Revenue in the range of $678 million to $682 million

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $144 million to $148 million Free cash flow in the range of $80 million to $85 million



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par values) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,477 $ 225,719 Accounts receivable, net 11,518 11,738 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,491 15,159 Current assets held for sale 22,722 22,722 Total current assets 167,208 275,338 Property and equipment, net 59,692 48,232 Goodwill 63,318 63,318 Intangible assets, net 9,919 13,735 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,352 8,518 Deferred income taxes 31,734 29,015 Available-for-sale debt securities 1,386 1,159 Other assets 8,232 8,503 Total assets $ 348,841 $ 447,818 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,922 $ 32,282 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 57,027 61,678 Deferred revenue 185,795 167,951 Operating lease liabilities 1,876 2,052 Total current liabilities 272,620 263,963 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,171 6,966 Deferred revenue 427 490 Other liabilities 9,485 7,565 Total liabilities 288,703 278,984 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, none issued or outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 173,174 shares and 188,538 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 174 189 Additional paid-in capital 1,140,852 1,101,474 Accumulated deficit (1,079,917 ) (933,061 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (971 ) 232 Total stockholders' equity 60,138 168,834 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 348,841 $ 447,818







Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 168,599 $ 167,274 $ 520,175 $ 502,064 Cost of revenue 54,715 59,213 186,708 183,356 Gross profit 113,884 108,061 333,467 318,708 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 46,287 51,071 160,170 164,746 Technology and development 23,179 21,491 72,934 61,074 General and administrative 28,149 25,243 77,893 78,683 Total operating expenses 97,615 97,805 310,997 304,503 Income from operations 16,269 10,256 22,470 14,205 Interest expense (72 ) (68 ) (245 ) (239 ) Interest income 1,345 2,691 6,547 6,596 Other (expense) income, net 1,741 (882 ) 1,845 436 Income before income taxes 19,283 11,997 30,617 20,998 Provision for income taxes 8,232 4,463 13,508 14,427 Net income $ 11,051 $ 7,534 $ 17,109 $ 6,571 Net income per share - basic: $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Net income per share - diluted: $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic: 174,862 191,033 182,551 191,222 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted: 176,353 197,454 185,374 194,953





Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 17,109 $ 6,571 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,291 18,061 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,848 2,011 Amortization of debt issuance costs 170 170 Stock-based compensation 49,486 51,005 Deferred income taxes (741 ) 10,818 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (836 ) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,277 ) (179 ) Other 49 (39 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 220 (946 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,321 ) (785 ) Other assets 58 345 Accounts payable (3,736 ) 5,992 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,175 ) (992 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,654 ) (1,723 ) Income tax payable (52 ) 16 Deferred revenue 17,778 12,325 Net cash provided by operating activities 93,053 101,814 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (28,989 ) (23,220 ) Other - 38 Net cash used in investing activities (28,989 ) (23,182 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of capital lease obligations (19 ) (27 ) Repurchase of common stock (161,959 ) (54,873 ) Shares surrendered for settlement of minimum statutory tax withholding (17,216 ) (6,353 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock plans 1,862 5,690 Net cash used in financing activities (177,332 ) (55,563 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 26 (4 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (113,242 ) 23,065 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of the period 225,719 189,082 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of the period $ 112,477 $ 212,147

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except percentages) Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 11,051 $ 7,534 $ 17,109 $ 6,571 Interest expense 72 68 245 239 Interest income (1,345 ) (2,691 ) (6,547 ) (6,596 ) Provision for income taxes 8,232 4,463 13,508 14,427 Depreciation and amortization 9,195 6,655 25,291 18,061 Other (income) expense, net (1,741 ) 882 (1,845 ) (436 ) Stock-based compensation 15,715 15,582 49,486 51,005 Restructuring costs(1) 5,917 68 6,663 803 Certain non-recurring expenses(2) - 1,179 - 1179 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,096 $ 33,740 $ 103,910 $ 85,253 Net income margin 7 % 5 % 3 % 1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28 % 20 % 20 % 17 %

(1) For 2024, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount. For 2023, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.K. headcount, which was substantially complete by December 31, 2023.

(2) For 2023, certain non-recurring expenses included costs incurred in conjunction with the secondary offering of 16,100,000 shares of our common stock by a selling stockholder during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Margin and diluted Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to Non-GAAP net income for each of the periods indicated (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net income to Non-GAAP net income Net income $ 11,051 $ 7,534 $ 17,109 $ 6,571 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,275 1,292 3,816 3,874 Stock-based compensation 15,715 15,582 49,486 51,005 Restructuring costs(1) 5,917 68 6,663 803 Certain non-recurring expenses(2) - 1,179 - 1,179 Income tax effects (3) (4,259 ) (2,347 ) (10,221 ) (7,091 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 29,699 $ 23,308 $ 66,853 $ 56,341 Net income margin 7 % 5 % 3 % 1 % Non-GAAP net income margin 18 % 14 % 13 % 11 % Net income per share - basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.37 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic 174,862 191,033 182,551 191,222 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - diluted 176,353 197,454 185,374 194,953 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share - basic 174,862 191,033 182,551 191,222 Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 176,353 197,454 185,374 194,953

(1) For 2024, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.S. headcount. For 2023, restructuring expenses related to the reduction of our U.K. headcount, which was substantially complete by December 31, 2023.

(2) For 2023, certain non-recurring expenses included costs incurred in conjunction with the secondary offering of 16,100,000 shares of our common stock by a selling stockholder during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

(3) The estimated income tax effect of the non-GAAP pre-tax adjustments is determined by applying the statutory rate of the originating jurisdiction, if applicable.

The following table shows the computation of basic and diluted Non-GAAP net income per share (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share: Non-GAAP net income $ 29,699 $ 23,308 $ 66,853 $ 56,341 Reconciliation of denominator for net income per share to Non-GAAP net income per share: Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share - basic: 174,862 191,033 182,551 191,222 Effect of potentially dilutive securities: Options to purchase common stock 114 2,699 986 1,347 RSUs 1,377 3,702 1,827 2,372 Employee stock purchase plan - 20 10 12 Weighted-average common stock used in computing Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted 176,353 197,454 185,374 194,953 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.37 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.12 $ 0.36 $ 0.29

Free Cash Flow

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,613 $ 27,441 $ 93,053 $ 101,814 Purchase of property and equipment (9,638 ) (7,993 ) (28,989 ) (23,220 ) Free cash flow $ 21,975 $ 19,448 $ 64,064 $ 78,594