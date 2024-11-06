Genelux Corporation To Participate In Fireside Chat At The Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation (NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick , President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, will discuss clinical-stage programs, recent announcements, and upcoming milestones in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, taking place November 11-13, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts.

The conversation with Brittany Stopa, MD, Biotech Equity Research Analyst at Guggenheim, is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, November 11, 2024. A webcast link for the Guggenheim Conference event will be available at . An archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event on the company's IR page.

The Company will also attend one-on-one meetings during the conference. Institutional investors interested in arranging a meeting with Genelux management can register to attend the conference or contact ....

