Asure Software Sets November And December 2024 Investor Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, (Nasdaq: ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, is scheduled to participate at the following during November and December 2024:

15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select

Date: Tuesday November 19, 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Roth Conference

Date: Wednesday November 20, 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: Thursday November 21, 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat

Location: Nashville, TN

14 th Annual Needham SaaS Conference

Date: Thursday November 21, 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual

TD Cowen's 2nd Annual Human Capital Management Summit

Date: Monday December 9, 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings, Fireside Chat

Location: Virtual

Northland Capital Markets Growth Conference

Date: Thursday December 12, 2024

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: Virtual

For additional information, please contact your financial institution's representative or Patrick McKillop – Vice President Investor Relations at Asure Software.

About Asure Software

Asure (Nasdaq: ASUR) is a leading provider of Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions. We help small and mid-sized companies grow by assisting them in building better teams with skills to stay compliant with ever-changing federal, state, and local tax jurisdictions and labor laws, and better allocate cash so they can spend their financial capital on growing their business rather than back-office overhead expenses. Asure's Human Capital Management suite, named AsureHCM®, includes cloud-based Payroll, Tax Services, and Time & Attendance software and Asure MarketplaceTM as well as human resources (“HR”) services ranging from HR projects to completely outsourcing payroll and HR staff. We also offer these products and services through our network of reseller partners. Visit us at asuresoftware.com.

Asure Software

Patrick McKillop

Vice President, Investor Relations

617-335-5058

...