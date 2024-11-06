Inari Medical To Participate In The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced today its management team will present at the upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 10:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time / 5:00 AM Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation may be accessed for 30 days on the“Investor Relations” section of the company's website at:

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underserved health needs. In addition to our purpose-built solutions, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous disease, including venous thromboembolism, chronic venous disease and beyond. We are just getting started. Learn more at and connect with us on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) , and Instagram .

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

...