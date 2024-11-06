Itron’S Intelligent Connectivity Suite Now Incorporates The Firstnet Embedded Iot Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dedicated Communication Enables Mission-Critical Connectivity

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage and water, announced the integration of Itron's Intelligent Connectivity suite with FirstNet®, Built with AT&T , the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Itron has completed integrating an initial round of cellular-enabled products with FirstNet, with more to come. Itron's participation in the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program further enhances the reliability and resiliency of Itron's network offering, providing priority access for utility and city critical infrastructure communications and applications.

The FirstNet Embedded IoT Program works with trusted companies leading the industry with public safety solutions. By integrating FirstNet service into mission-critical products – such as network devices, wireless routers, wearable devices, utility and energy management devices – companies like Itron streamline communications into a unified product. The FirstNet Embedded IoT Program works with over 75 providers who offer a comprehensive portfolio of public safety solutions – all integrated with FirstNet connectivity.

FirstNet gives first responders and the extended public safety community reliable, highly secure and prioritized communications access, avoiding commercial traffic. Integrating this solution with Itron's Intelligent Connectivity suite provides utilities and cities with exceptional options for reliable and secure connectivity for a wide range of Industrial IoT use cases. Itron's Access Point 5.5 is certified for use on FirstNet, ensuring seamless interoperability and consistent communication even during an emergency.

“Itron is proud to join the FirstNet Embedded IoT Program and offer a comprehensive portfolio of solutions to our utility and city customers. It's no question that natural disasters are on the rise and utilities and cities need to maintain robust network connectivity to respond and recover rapidly,” said John Marcolini, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron .“We are at the forefront of the industry with the integration of FirstNet for utilities. One of our goals at Itron is to deliver powerful connectivity to support multiple business outcomes in a single offering. From LTE to 5G and now FirstNet, our customers can rely on the integrated Itron network with the best connectivity options that suit their needs.”

“With this collaboration, we are helping Itron's utility and smart city customers have access to prioritized connectivity, so they are prepared to face the unexpected while keeping their communities safe,” said Matt Walsh, AVP – FirstNet Program at AT&T and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T .“This allows us to further our mission to deploy, operate, maintain and enhance the only nationwide wireless platform dedicated to public safety and the extended community that support public safety response.”

Built on industry standards, Itron's Intelligent Connectivity suite is purpose-built and designed for expanded coverage, enduring longevity, flexibility, reliability, cost-effectiveness and security. To learn more, visit the Intelligent Connectivity solution page .

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: .

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

...

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

...

Itron, Inc.



LinkedIn:

X:

Newsroom: Blog: