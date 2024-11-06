Latham Group, Inc. To Participate In The Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham Group, Inc., the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand, today announced that Scott Rajeski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Oliver Gloe, Chief Officer, will participate in the Baird 2024 Global Industrial on Wednesday, November 13. Latham's management team will host a fireside chat at 12:00pm CT and will also host investor meetings throughout the day. This event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Chicago in Chicago, IL.

About Latham Group, Inc.

Latham Group, Inc., headquartered in Latham, NY, is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Latham has a coast-to-coast operations platform consisting of approximately 1,850 employees across 30 locations.

Contact:

Lynn Morgen

Casey Kotary

ADVISIRY Partners

212-750-5800