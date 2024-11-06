Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, (NASDAQ: ALTO) , a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, fuels and essential ingredients, reported its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In a separate press release, the company announced it entered into a CO2 Transportation and Sequestration Agreement (TSA) with Vault 44.01 to transport, inject and sequester carbon from the company's Pekin campus into the Mt. Simon sandstone formation in Illinois.

Bryon McGregor, President and CEO of Alto Ingredients, said,“Our team is committed to delivering the highest quality products to our customers while improving profitability on a consistent basis. In Q3 2024, we increased the production capabilities and uptime at our Pekin campus, compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting the success of our scheduled repairs and maintenance outage in Q2. As a result, specialty alcohol sold increased by 4 million gallons compared to last year, positively shifting our sales mix. Consolidated gross profit for the quarter improved over 40% year-over-year to $6.0 million despite fluctuating market conditions.

“We are managing through the current market dynamics and positioning the company to leverage the opportunities presented by our unique facilities. In addition, consistent with our strategy to lower our carbon footprint, we entered into an agreement for the safe transportation and storage of our CO2 emissions from our Pekin campus. While we await EPA submission and approval, address financing and source equipment, the TSA marks a significant milestone on our path toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to 2023



Net sales were $251.8 million, compared to $318.1 million.

Cost of goods sold was $245.9 million, compared to $314.0 million.

Gross profit was $6.0 million, including $3.6 million in realized gains on derivatives, compared to a gross profit of $4.2 million, including $6.2 million in realized gains on derivatives.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.5 million, compared to $8.5 million.

Gain on sale of certain idled assets was $0.8 million, compared to none in the prior year period.

Income from cash grant was $2.8 million in 2023, while none in 2024 as the USDA closed out the Biofuel Producer Program associated with the pandemic.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $2.8 million, or $0.04 per share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.05 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was positive $12.2 million, including $3.6 million in realized gains on derivatives, compared to positive $13.6 million, including $6.2 million dollars in realized gains on derivatives and $2.8 million income from cash grant.

Cash and cash equivalents were $33.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $30.0 million at December 31, 2023. At September 30, 2024, the company's borrowing availability was $92.2 million including $27.2 million under the company's operating line of credit and $65.0 million under its term loan facility, subject to certain conditions.

Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended September 3 0 , 202 4 Compared to 202 3



Net sales were $728.9 million, compared to $949.3 million.

Net loss available to common stockholders was $18.2 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $10.0 million, or $0.14 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.8 million, including $0.9 million in realized gains on derivatives and $5.4 million in costs related to the biennial outage in the second quarter, compared to positive $17.2 million, including $4.0 million in realized gains on derivatives and the aforementioned $2.8 million USDA cash grant.

Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) produces and distributes specialty alcohols, essential ingredients and renewable fuels. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

