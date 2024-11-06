Enact Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results And Announces Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAAP Net Income of $181 million, or $1.15 per diluted share

Adjusted Operating Income of $182 million, or $1.16 per diluted share

Return on Equity of 14.7% and Adjusted Operating Return on Equity of 14.8%

Record Primary insurance in-force of $268 billion, a 2% increase from third quarter 2023

PMIERs Sufficiency of 173% or $2,190 million

Value Per Share of $32.61 and Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI of $33.27

Announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per common share RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024. "Our strong third-quarter performance underscores the continued successful execution of our strategy," stated Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. "Driven by our effective go-to-market strategy, our insurance-in-force reached a new peak during the quarter, while our careful risk and expense management initiatives continued to produce strong bottom-line performance, fueling our ability to deliver for our policyholders, invest in our business, and return capital to our shareholders. Looking to the remainder of the year and beyond, we believe we are well positioned to continue driving value for all stakeholders. The long-term drivers of demand remain intact, and we will continue to play an essential role in helping people responsibly achieve and maintain their homeownership goals." Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Net Income (loss) $ 181 $ 184 $ 164 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $ 1.15 $ 1.16 $ 1.02 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $ 182 $ 201 $ 164 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $ 1.16 $ 1.27 $ 1.02 NIW ($B) $ 14 $ 14 $ 14 Primary IIF ($B) $ 268 $ 266 $ 262 Primary Persistency Rate 83 % 83 % 84 % Net Premiums Earned $ 249 $ 245 $ 243 Losses Incurred $ 12 $ (17 ) $ 18 Loss Ratio 5 % (7 )% 7 % Operating Expenses $ 56 $ 56 $ 55 Expense Ratio 22 % 23 % 23 % Net Investment Income $ 61 $ 60 $ 55 Net Investment gains (losses) $ (1 ) $ (8 ) $ 0 Return on Equity 14.7 % 15.4 % 14.9 % Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 14.8 % 16.9 % 14.9 % PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $ 2,190 $ 2,057 $ 2,017 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 173 % 169 % 162 %

Third Quarter 2024 Financial and Operating Highlights



Net income was $181 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared with $184 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted operating income was $182 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared with $201 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 and $164 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

New insurance written (NIW) was approximately $14 billion, flat from the second quarter of 2024 and down 6% from the third quarter of 2023 on estimated lower market share. NIW for the current quarter was comprised of 95% monthly premium policies and 96% purchase originations.

Primary insurance in-force was a record $268 billion, up from $266 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and up 2% from $262 billion in the third quarter of 2023.

Persistency was 83%, flat from 83% in the second quarter of 2024 and modestly down from 84% in the third quarter of 2023. Approximately 8% of our IIF had rates at least 50 basis points above the prevailing market rate on October 31, 2024.

Net premiums earned were $249 million, up 2% from $245 million in the second quarter of 2024 and up 2% from $243 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net premiums increased sequentially and year over year driven by insurance in-force growth and our growth in premiums from our expansion into attractive adjacencies primarily consisting of Enact Re's GSE CRT participation, partially offset by higher ceded premiums.

Losses incurred for the third quarter of 2024 were $12 million and the loss ratio was 5%, compared to $(17) million and (7)%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and $18 million and 7%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2023. The sequential increase in losses and the loss ratio were primarily driven by seasonally higher new delinquencies and a lower reserve release of $65 million from favorable cure performance and loss mitigation activities in the current quarter. The $65 million reserve release compares to a reserve release of $77 million and $55 million in the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively. The decrease year-over-year was primarily driven by the higher reserve release in the current quarter.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $56 million and the expense ratio was 22%. This compared to $56 million and 23%, respectively, in the second quarter of 2024 and $55 million and 23%, respectively in the third quarter of 2023. The third quarter and second quarter of 2024 reflect expense actions taken that resulted in nonrecurring expenses of $1 million and $3 million, respectively. When adjusted for these one-time charges, expenses modestly increased sequentially primarily driven by variable incentive compensation.

Net investment income was $61 million, up from $60 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $55 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by the continuation of elevated interest rates and higher average invested assets.

Net investment loss in the quarter was $(1) million, as compared to $(8) million sequentially and $(0) million in the same period last year. Annualized return on equity for the third quarter of 2024 was 14.7% and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 14.8%. This compares to second quarter 2024 results of 15.4% and 16.9%, respectively, and to third quarter 2023 results of 14.9% and 14.9%, respectively.

Capital and Liquidity



As previously announced, we paid a $29 million, or $0.185 per share, dividend in the current quarter.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $151 million of cash and cash equivalents plus $292 million of invested assets as of September 30, 2024. Combined cash and invested assets decreased $83 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to share buybacks and our quarterly dividend.

PMIERs sufficiency was 173% and $2.2 billion above the PMIERs requirements, compared to 169% and $2.1 billion above the PMIERs requirements in the second quarter of 2024. S&P Global Ratings has assigned an A- rating to Enact Re, Ltd. (Enact Re), a subsidiary of Enact Mortgage Insurance Company (EMICO). The outlook for the ratings is stable.

Recent Events



We repurchased approximately 2.1 million shares at an average price of $34.04 for a total of approximately $71 million in the quarter. Additionally, through October 31, 2024, we repurchased 0.8 million shares at an average price of $35.89 for a total of $30 million and there remains approximately $137 million of our $250 million repurchase authorization.

We announced today that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.185 per common share, payable on December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 18, 2024. We anticipate full year capital return at the higher end of our previously announced range of between $300 and $350 million, the final amount and form of capital returned to shareholders will ultimately depend on business performance, market conditions, and regulatory approvals.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, guidance concerning the future return of capital and the quotations of management. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as“will,”“may,”“would,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,”“designed,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“could,”“should,” or“intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including risks related to an economic downturn or a recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; changes in political, business, regulatory, and economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the“GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; and other factors described in the risk factors contained in our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Enact believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Enact can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Disclosure Discussion

This communication includes the non-GAAP financial measures entitled“adjusted operating income (loss)”,“adjusted operating income (loss) per share," and“adjusted operating return on equity." Adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss). The chief operating decision maker evaluates performance and allocates resources on the basis of adjusted operating income (loss). Enact Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) defines adjusted operating income (loss) as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of net investment gains (losses), restructuring costs and infrequent or unusual non-operating items, and gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt. The Company excludes net investment gains (losses), gains (losses) on the extinguishment of debt and infrequent or unusual non-operating items because the Company does not consider them to be related to the operating performance of the Company and other activities. The recognition of realized investment gains or losses can vary significantly across periods as the activity is highly discretionary based on the timing of individual securities sales due to such factors as market opportunities or exposure management. Trends in the profitability of our fundamental operating activities can be more clearly identified without the fluctuations of these realized gains and losses. We do not view them to be indicative of our fundamental operating activities. Therefore, these items are excluded from our calculation of adjusted operating income. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) per share is derived from adjusted operating income (loss) divided by shares outstanding. Adjusted operating return on equity is calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity.

While some of these items may be significant components of net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company believes that adjusted operating income (loss) and measures that are derived from or incorporate adjusted operating income (loss), including adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis and adjusted operating return on equity, are appropriate measures that are useful to investors because they identify the income (loss) attributable to the ongoing operations of the business. Management also uses adjusted operating income (loss) as a basis for determining awards and compensation for senior management and to evaluate performance on a basis comparable to that used by analysts. Adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share on a basic and diluted basis are not substitutes for net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders or net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders per share on a basic and diluted basis determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted operating income (loss) may differ from the definitions used by other companies.

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to Enact Holdings, Inc.'s common stockholders to adjusted operating income (loss) assume a 21% tax rate.

The tables at the end of this press release provide a reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted operating income (loss) and U.S. GAAP return on equity to adjusted operating return on equity for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, as well as for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 REVENUES: Premiums $ 249,055 $ 244,567 $ 243,346 Net investment income 61,056 59,773 54,952 Net investment gains (losses) (1,243 ) (7,713 ) (23 ) Other income 720 2,207 760 Total revenues 309,588 298,834 299,035 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred 12,164 (16,821 ) 17,847 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 53,091 53,960 52,339 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 2,586 2,292 2,803 Interest expense 12,290 13,644 12,941 Loss on debt extinguishment 0 10,930 0 Total losses and expenses 80,131 64,005 85,930 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 229,457 234,829 213,105 Provision for income taxes 48,788 51,156 48,910 NET INCOME $ 180,669 $ 183,673 $ 164,195 Net investment (gains) losses 1,243 7,713 23 Costs associated with reorganization 848 3,435 3 Loss on debt extinguishment 0 10,930 0 Taxes on adjustments (439 ) (4,636 ) (5 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 182,321 $ 201,115 $ 164,216 Loss ratio (1) 5 % (7) % 7 % Expense ratio (2) 22 % 23 % 23 % Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $ 1.16 $ 1.17 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.16 $ 1.02 Adj operating income per share Basic $ 1.17 $ 1.28 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.27 $ 1.02 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 155,561 157,193 160,066 Diluted 157,016 158,571 161,146 (1) The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums. (2) The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs increased the expense ratio by zero percentage points for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, 1 percentage point for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, and zero percentage points for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 3Q24 2Q24 3Q23 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $ 5,652,399 $ 5,331,345 $ 4,990,692 Short term investments 1,550 12,313 18,173 Total investments 5,653,949 5,343,658 5,008,865 Cash and cash equivalents 673,363 699,035 677,990 Accrued investment income 45,954 45,317 42,051 Deferred acquisition costs 24,160 24,619 25,572 Premiums receivable 48,834 48,698 44,310 Other assets 100,723 98,929 82,196 Deferred tax asset 50,063 89,116 119,704 Total assets $ 6,597,046 $ 6,349,372 $ 6,000,688 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $ 510,401 $ 508,138 $ 501,093 Unearned premiums 121,382 129,870 161,580 Other liabilities 186,312 143,167 136,057 Long-term borrowings 742,706 742,368 744,752 Total liabilities 1,560,801 1,523,543 1,543,482 Equity: Common stock 1,544 1,561 1,600 Additional paid-in capital 2,145,518 2,220,903 2,322,622 Accumulated other comprehensive income (101,984 ) (236,305 ) (400,349 ) Retained earnings 2,991,167 2,839,670 2,533,333 Total equity 5,036,245 4,825,829 4,457,206 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,597,046 $ 6,349,372 $ 6,000,688 Book value per share $ 32.61 $ 30.91 $ 27.86 Book value per share excluding AOCI $ 33.27 $ 32.43 $ 30.36 U.S. GAAP ROE (1) 14.7 % 15.4 % 14.9 % Net investment (gains) losses 0.1 % 0.6 % 0.0 % Costs associated with reorganization 0.1 % 0.3 % 0.0 % (Gains) losses on early extinguishment of debt 0.0 % 0.9 % 0.0 % Taxes on adjustments 0.0 % (0.4) % 0.0 % Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 14.8 % 16.9 % 14.9 % Debt to Capital Ratio 13 % 13 % 14 % (1) Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity (2) Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods' ending total stockholders' equity

