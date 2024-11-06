Cytokinetics Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rolling Submission of NDA for Aficamten Completed and Submitted to FDA in Q3 COMET-HF, Confirmatory Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Omecamtiv Mecarbil,

and AMBER-HFpEF, Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CK-586, Expected to Begin in Q4 Plan to Advance CK-089, Fast Skeletal Muscle Troponin Activator,

into First-In-Human Study in Q4 2024 ~$1.3 Billion in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments as of September 30, 2024 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) reported a management update and financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Completed the rolling submission of the New Drug Application (NDA) for aficamten and submitted the NDA for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).



Presented additional results from SEQUOIA-HCM ( S afety, E fficacy, and Q uantitative U nderstanding of O bstruction I mpact of A ficamten in H CM) at the European Society of Cardiology 2024 Congress, Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society Scientific Sessions. Collectively, the data showed that treatment with aficamten in SEQUOIA-HCM was associated with improvements in cardiac structure and function, heart failure symptoms, cardiac biomarkers, and multiple assessments of clinical significance to cardiologists.



Presented additional data related to the longer-term use of aficamten at the European Society of Cardiology 2024 Congress from an integrated safety analysis of three clinical studies of aficamten that reinforced the robust safety profile of aficamten. Additionally, an analysis from FOREST-HCM ( F ollow-up, O pen-Label, R esearch E valuation of S ustained T reatment with Aficamten in HCM ,) the open label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM, demonstrated that patients who attempted withdrawal of standard of care medications did not experience negative impacts on the efficacy or safety of aficamten.



Continued U.S. commercial readiness activities for aficamten including selecting third-party external partners for our bespoke patient support programs and distribution strategy, refining our sales force strategy, engaging with payers through pre-approval information exchange and developing our U.S. value dossier. Launched“HCM Beyond the Heart,” an unbranded disease awareness campaign for healthcare professionals highlighting the holistic burden of HCM.



Continued preparing a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for aficamten, expected to be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and National Agencies in the EU in Q4 2024.

Continued European commercial readiness activities including designing the distribution model, refining regulatory and labeling strategies, establishing country launch sequencing, and engaging with European key opinion leaders. Established initial go-to-market plans for Germany, the first potential European market launch.

Corxel (formerly Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals) completed submission of the NDA for aficamten to treat obstructive HCM, which was accepted by the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China.



Completed enrollment in MAPLE-HCM ( M etoprolol vs A ficamten in P atients with L VOT Obstruction on E xercise Capacity in HCM) , the Phase 3 clinical trial comparing aficamten as monotherapy to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with symptomatic obstructive HCM. We expect to report topline results from MAPLE-HCM in 1H 2025.



Continued enrolling patients in ACACIA-HCM ( A ssessment C omparing A ficamten to Placebo on C ardiac Endpoints I n A dults with Non-Obstructive HCM ), the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM. We expect to complete enrollment in ACACIA-HCM in 2025.



Continued patient enrollment in CEDAR-HCM ( C linical E valuation of D osing with A ficamten to R educe Obstruction in a Pediatric Population in HCM ), a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with symptomatic obstructive HCM. We expect to continue enrollment in CEDAR-HCM throughout 2024.



Published the following manuscripts:





“Dosing and Safety Profile of Aficamten in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From SEQUOIA-HCM” in the Journal of the American Heart Association



“Effect of Aficamten on Cardiac Structure and Function in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: SEQUOIA-HCM CMR Substudy” in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology



“Impact of Aficamten on Echocardiographic Cardiac Structure and Function in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology



“Effect of Aficamten on Health Status Outcomes in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from SEQUOIA-HCM” in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology



“Cardiac Biomarkers and Effects of Aficamten in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: the SEQUOIA-HCM Trial” in the European Heart Journal



“Aficamten and Cardiopulmonary Exercise Test Performance A Substudy of the SEQUOIA-HCM Randomized Clinical Trial” in the Journal of the American Medical Association Cardiology



“Impact of Aficamten on Disease and Symptom Burden in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from SEQUOIA-HCM” in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology



“Aficamten, a Novel and Selective Small-molecule Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor for the Treatment of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” in Nature Cardiovascular Research



“Pharmacokinetics, Excretion, and Metabolism of [14C] Aficamten Following Single Oral Dose Administration to Rats” in Xenobiotica



“In Vitro and In Vivo Pharmacokinetic Preclinical Characterization of Aficamten, a Small Molecule Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor” in Xenobiotica



“Pharmacokinetics, Disposition and Biotransformation of the Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor Aficamten in Humans” in Pharmacology Research and Perspectives



“Qualitative Interview Study of Patient-reported Symptoms, Impacts and Treatment Goals of Patients With Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” in British Medical Journal: Open Heart



“An Evidence Review and Gap Analysis for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy” in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders “Differences in Healthcare Resource Use and Cost by Pharmacotherapy Among Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Real-World Analysis of Claims Data” in the American Journal of Cardiovascular Drugs

omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator) Conducted start-up activities for COMET-HF ( C onfirmation of O mecamtiv M ecarbil E fficacy T rial in H eart F ailure), a confirmatory Phase 3 multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial to assess the efficacy and safety of omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction, expected to start in Q4 2024.

CK-4021586 (CK-586, cardiac myosin inhibitor)

Presented data from the Phase 1 study of CK-586 at the American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) Annual Meeting. The study met its primary and secondary objectives to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple oral doses of CK-586.

Conducted start-up activities for AMBER-HFpEF ( A ssessment of CK-586 in a M ulti-Center, B linded E valuation of Safety and Tolerability R esults in HFpEF ), a Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-center, dose-finding clinical trial in patients with symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥ 60%, expected to start in Q4 2024.

Pre-Clinical Development and Ongoing Research

Expect to advance CK-4015089 (CK-089), a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy, into a first-in-human Phase 1 study in Q4 2024.

Continued pre-clinical development and research activities directed to additional muscle biology focused programs.

Corporate

Announced a call for proposals for the Cytokinetics Corporate Giving Program. The program provides charitable donations to eligible non-profit organizations in the United States to support diversity in science education, equitable healthcare initiatives for cardiovascular disease and certain essential services for local and at-risk communities.

Announced a call for proposals for the seventh annual Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program. The program awards five grants to patient advocacy organizations serving the HCM or heart failure communities and is intended to support increased capacity in communications and outreach.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments As of September 30, 2024, the company had approximately $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments compared to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2024. Cash, cash equivalents and investments declined by approximately $81 million during the third quarter of 2024.

Revenues Total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.5 million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2023.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $84.6 million which included $11.4 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared to $82.5 million for the same period in 2023 which included $8.2 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The increase was primarily driven by higher personnel related expenses to progress our pipeline partially offset by the completion of clinical trials.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were $56.7 million which included $13.9 million of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, compared to $40.1 million for the same period in 2023 which included $10.5 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense. The increase was primarily driven by investments toward commercial readiness and personnel related expenses.

Net Income (Loss) Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $160.5 million, or $(1.36) per share, basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $129.4 million, or $(1.35) per share, basic and diluted, for the same period in 2023.

2024 Financial Guidance The company is reiterating its full year 2024 financial guidance:

2024 Guidance GAAP Operating Expense[1] $555m to $575m Non-cash Expense[2] Included in GAAP Operating Expense $110m to $105m Non-GAAP Operating Expense[3] $445m to $470m Net Cash Utilization[4] $400m to $420m



The financial guidance does not include the effect of GAAP adjustments as may be caused by events that occur subsequent to publication of this guidance including but not limited to Business Development activities.

[1]GAAP operating expense comprised of R&D and G&A expenses.

[2]Non-cash operating expense comprised of stock-based compensation and depreciation.

[3]Non-GAAP operating expense comprised of R&D and G&A expenses but excludes non-cash operating expense.

[4]Net cash utilization is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as our ending 2023 cash, cash equivalents, and investments balance of $655 million plus the net proceeds of $707 million received from the sale of common stock (through the at-the-market facility, public offerings, and stock purchase agreement with Royalty Pharma) plus proceeds of $200 million received from the structured financing agreement with Royalty Pharma announced on May 22, 2024 minus our projected ending 2024 cash, cash equivalents, and investments balance of between $1,142 million and $1,162 million.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a late-stage, specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing muscle biology-directed drug candidates as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which cardiac muscle performance is compromised. As a leader in muscle biology and the mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact myocardial muscle function and contractility. Following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating aficamten, a next-in-class cardiac myosin inhibitor, in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), Cytokinetics submitted an NDA for aficamten to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and is progressing regulatory submissions for aficamten for the treatment of obstructive HCM in Europe. Aficamten is also currently being evaluated in MAPLE-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten as monotherapy compared to metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with obstructive HCM, ACACIA-HCM, a Phase 3 clinical trial of aficamten in patients with non-obstructive HCM, CEDAR-HCM, a clinical trial of aficamten in a pediatric population with obstructive HCM, and FOREST-HCM, an open-label extension clinical study of aficamten in patients with HCM. Cytokinetics is also developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac muscle activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) for the potential treatment of a specific type of muscular dystrophy.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Act”). Cytokinetics claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but not limited to, statements, express or implied, relating to our or our partners' research and development and commercial readiness activities, including the initiation, conduct, design, enrollment, progress, continuation, completion, timing and results of any of our clinical trials, or more specifically, our ability to submit a marketing authorisation application for aficamten in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2024, our ability to complete enrollment of ACACIA-HCM in 2025, our ability to start COMET-HF or AMBER-HFpEF in the fourth quarter of 2024, and to commence a Phase 1 study of CK-089 in the fourth quarter of 2024, the timing of interactions with FDA or any other regulatory authorities in connection to any of our drug candidates and the outcomes of such interactions; statements relating to the potential patient population who could benefit from aficamten, omecamtiv mecarbil, CK-586, CK-089 or any of our other drug candidates; statements relating to our ability to receive additional capital or other funding, including, but not limited to, our ability to meet any of the conditions relating to or to otherwise secure additional loan disbursements under any of our agreements with entities affiliated with Royalty Pharma or additional milestone payments from Corxel (f/k/a Ji Xing); statements relating to our operating expenses or cash utilization for the remainder of 2024, and statements relating to our cash balance at year-end 2024 or any other particular date or the amount of cash runway such cash balances represent at any particular time. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to Cytokinetics' need for additional funding and such additional funding may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all; potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; patient enrollment for or conduct of clinical trials may be difficult or delayed; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' or its partners' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may incur unanticipated research and development and other costs; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly under the caption“Risk Factors” in Cytokinetics' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year 2023. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Cytokinetics' actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements that Cytokinetics makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Cytokinetics assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and short term investments $ 1,011,692 $ 614,824 Other current assets 6,909 13,227 Total current assets 1,018,601 628,051 Long-term investments 269,168 40,534 Property and equipment, net 64,222 68,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets 76,344 78,987 Other assets 7,725 7,996 Total assets $ 1,436,060 $ 824,316 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 61,407 $ 64,148 Short-term operating lease liabilities 18,856 17,891 Current portion of long-term debt 11,520 10,080 Derivative liabilities measured at fair value 12,500 - Other current liabilities 5,529 10,559 Total current liabilities 109,812 102,678 Term loan, net 93,017 58,384 Convertible notes, net 551,481 548,989 Liabilities related to revenue participation right purchase agreements, net 448,509 379,975 Long-term operating lease liabilities 114,752 120,427 Liabilities related to RPI Transactions measured at fair value 132,400 - Other non-current liabilities - 186 Total liabilities 1,449,971 1,210,639 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' deficit Common stock 118 102 Additional paid-in capital 2,532,328 1,725,823 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,387 (10 ) Accumulated deficit (2,551,744 ) (2,112,238 ) Total stockholders' deficit (13,911 ) (386,323 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,436,060 $ 824,316





Cytokinetics, Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Revenues: Research and development revenues $ 463 $ 378 $ 1,547 $ 3,358 Milestone revenues - - - 2,500 Total revenues 463 378 1,547 5,858 Operating expenses: Research and development 84,612 82,532 245,779 245,147 General and administrative 56,652 40,111 152,976 129,498 Total operating expenses 141,264 122,643 398,755 374,645 Operating loss (140,801 ) (122,265 ) (397,208 ) (368,787 ) Interest expense (8,928 ) (7,136 ) (28,763 ) (21,142 ) Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to revenue participation right purchase agreements (13,370 ) (6,860 ) (35,155 ) (19,462 ) Interest and other income, net 17,054 6,839 36,520 20,043 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities 700 - 100 - Change in fair value of liabilities related to RPI Transactions (15,200 ) - (15,000 ) - Net loss $ (160,545 ) $ (129,422 ) $ (439,506 ) $ (389,348 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (1.36 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (4.00 ) $ (4.07 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 117,685 96,071 109,932 95,666