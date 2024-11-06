ACELYRIN, INC. To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Corporate Update On November 13, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it will host a call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter 2024 results and other corporate updates.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website under Events & Presentations . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN's lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward Looking Statements

Some statements in this press release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements, including statements regarding ACELYRIN's progress, business plans and clinical trials, as well as the potential future benefits of our product candidates. While ACELYRIN, INC. considers any projections to be based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.

