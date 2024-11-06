Values Of Commercial And Residential Properties In Burlington Township Experienced An 8% Increase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 Residential Increase by Value Range

2024 Commercial Increase by Value Range

O'Connor has observed a remarkable 8% increase in the values of both commercial and residential properties in Burlington Township.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burlington Home Values on the RiseThe residential property values of taxpayers in Burlington Township, Kane County, experience a modest growth each year. The residential property market in Burlington Township saw a growth of 8% from $274 million in 2023 to $296 million in 2024. Significant growth was observed in each value range for 2024. The properties with a value range of $750k to $1 million experienced the most significant value increase of 9.6%. Property values above $1.5 million increased by 8.5%. Properties valued between $1 million and $1.5 million saw an 8.6% gain.Similar Increases for Commercial ValuesIn 2024, the value of commercial property in Burlington Township experienced an increase close to the same percentage as residential property. Commercial values rose by 8%. Between 2023 and 2024, the majority of commercial values experienced an average increase of 8% or less. Properties priced less than $250k saw a gain of 7.5%. The growth rate for commercial property owners with properties valued between $500k and $750k was 8.8%.What Can Property Owners Do?The graphs show that Burlington Township's assessment in Kane County, Illinois, has increased greatly in value. Kane County residents should seek exemptions before appealing their assessment value for a possibility in reduction in property taxes. Taxpayers may find the appeals system challenging but O'Connor will seek to reduce confusion and speed the process. O'Connor works with recognized property tax experts to ensure that tax reduction and unequal appraisal claims are supported by the most convincing data. O'Connor and his property tax lawyers look into all options for minimizing their customers' property taxes.About O'Connor:O'Connor is among the largest property tax consulting firms in the United States, providing residential property tax reduction services in Texas, Illinois, and Georgia, as well as commercial property tax reduction services across the United States. O'Connor's team of professionals possess the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs more than 900 professionals worldwide. O'Connor's core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O'Connor's Property Tax Protection Program TM. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

