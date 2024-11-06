Advisory: CAE's FY2025 Second Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE ) (TSX: CAE) – CAE will release its fiscal year

2025 second quarter results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, after close. A call will be held the next day, Wednesday, November 13, 2024, at 8

a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to provide analysts and institutional investors with a review of CAE's performance and outlook. Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Leontidis, Chief Operating Officer, Constantino Malatesta, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Andrew Arnovitz, CAE's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, will participate in this call intended for financial analysts and institutional investors. The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at . The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event : CAE's FY2025 Q2 financial results conference call



Date : Wednesday, November 13, 2024



Time : 8:00 a.m. ET



Webcast: The conference call will be audio Webcast live for the public at and will also be archived for 90 days following the event at /investors/

Phone numbers for conference call :

Country

Phone number Canada / United States

1-844-763-8274 International

+1-647-484-8814

International Toll-Free Access to the conference call is available through a link published within the webcast. International participants who wish to join the call should click on the link, select the flag of the country where their phone number is registered, complete the form and press the button to submit. They will immediately receive a call on the number provided and will be joined to the conference on a muted line. Afterwards, press *1 to join the question queue.

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): +1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 - Access code: 6548452.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying software-based simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security forces to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees in more than 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents more than 75 years of industry firsts-the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators as well as training programs powered by digital technologies. We embed sustainability in everything we do. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Read our .

CAE Contacts:

General Media:

Samantha Golinski, Vice President, Public Affairs & Global Communications, +1 438-805-5856, [email protected]

Investor Relations : Andrew Arnovitz, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Enterprise Risk Management, +1-514-734-5760, [email protected]

SOURCE CAE Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED