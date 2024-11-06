Lincoln Tech Board Members Recognized By Board Prospects Magazine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anna Cabral, Marta Newhart Named to Top 100 Latino Board Members List

Parsippany, NJ, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has announced that two members of its Board of Directors have been named to Board Prospect Magazine's annual list of Top 100 Latino Board Members. Anna Cabral and Marta Newhart were named to Board Prospect's list, which is compiled each year in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“We're proud to have two of our Directors named to this prestigious group of Latino leaders,” says Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and CEO.“We serve a very diverse student population, and we have selected talented and accomplished Board members that represent our student body and possess distinctive skills and professional experiences that support and enhance our company. We congratulate Anna and Marta on their selection, and thank them for their tireless work on behalf of our organization and, most importantly, on behalf of our students.”

Anna Cabral served as Treasurer of the United States of America in the second Administration of President George W. Bush. She led efforts by the Treasury to extend financial education opportunities to underserved populations across the country, increasing financial literacy and helping people better plan for their future and that of their families.

She later went on to serve as a senior advisor at the Inter-American Development Bank. Her prior roles include Director of the Smithsonian Institution's Center for Latino Initiatives and CEO of the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility.

Marta Newhart currently serves as Senior Advisor of the International Advisory Council at APCO Worldwide. She has also held positions as Global Chief Marketing, Communication, and Brand Officer at Westinghouse Electric Company, and has guided leading organizations through mergers and acquisitions, brand evolutions, and crisis management. Her experience and expertise extend beyond the U.S. borders into China, Argentina, and Mexico.

In addition to her role on Lincoln's Board of Directors, Newhart is a previous Board Member for the Special Olympics.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 13 states under four brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institutes in both Maryland and Connecticut.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

