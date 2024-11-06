MEDIA ADVISORY: LSU College Of Engineering Hosting Ceremony To Celebrate Announcement Of CO2 Research Well At PERTT Lab

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, Nov. 8, the LSU College of Engineering and its Craft & Hawkins Department of Engineering will host a“spudding” ceremony for the new CO2 Research Well at the LSU PERTT – Petroleum Engineering Research, Training, and Testing – Lab on LSU's campus. The event will serve as a ceremonial groundbreaking for the well, which was designed in collaboration with Halliburton and ExxonMobil.

This new, one-of-its-kind well will enable students, researchers, regulators, and industry to study CO2 in all three of its phases under realistic field conditions. It will not inject any CO2 into the subsurface, and it will be solely used for research purposes.

For more information on the well, click here .

Media availability will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and include:



Well project lead and Petroleum Engineering Professor Karsten Thompson,

Petroleum Engineering Professor Richard Hughes,

Petroleum Engineering Graduate Student Ayman Said,

Greater New Orleans Inc. Energy & Innovation Manager Cameron Poole, and Other industry representatives TBD.

The spudding ceremony will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. and include remarks from:



LSU College of Engineering Dean Vicki Colvin,

LSU Executive Vice President & Provost Roy Haggerty,

U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow,

Halliburton President, Western Hemisphere, Mark Richard,

ExxonMobil Senior Vice President of Low Carbon Solutions Dominic Genetti,

Greater New Orleans Inc. President & CEO Michael Hecht, and Louisiana Economic Development Chief Business Development Officer Paige Carter.

The LSU PERTT Lab is located at 2829 Gourrier Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70820.

Like us on Facebook (@lsuengineering) or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram (@lsuengineering).​



###

CONTACT: Joshua Duplechain LSU College of Engineering 225-578-5706 ...