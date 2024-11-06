IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A Announces Its Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Ended September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS ; BYMA: IRSA), the leading company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2025 ended September 30, 2024. HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 recorded a loss of ARS 109,135 million compared to a gain of ARS 250,538 million in the same period of the previous year, mainly due to the loss recorded due to changes in the fair value of investment properties. This is an accounting effect that does not involve cash movements.

Real tenant sales in Shopping Centers recovered slightly compared to previous quarters, although they fell 12.1% compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The adjusted EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 41,116 million, in line with the same quarter of the previous year.

The average occupancy of the premium office portfolio rose to 97.9% in the quarter mainly due to the improvement in the occupancy of Dot Building.

The Hotels segment reduced its income and occupancy levels in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024 due to lower exchange competitiveness in Argentina.

During the quarter we acquired a property adjacent to the Alto Avellaneda shopping center for its future expansion for USD 12.2 million and subsequently, we sold an additional floor of the Della Paolera 261 building for USD 7.1 million. On October 28, 2024, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of ARS 90,000 million (dividend yield 8%) and own shares in the portfolio, representing approximately 3.6% of the stock capital.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2025





Income Statement 09/30/2024 09/30/2023 Revenues 89,873 94,939 Consolidated Gross Profit 57,415 64,045 Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties (225,499) 316,084 Consolidated Profit / (Loss) from Operations (187,584) 375,142 Result for the Period (109,035) 250,538





Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders (105,646) 238,061 Non-Controlling interest (3,389) 12,477





EPS (Basic) (145.92) 323.89 EPS (Diluted) (145.92) 319.12





Balance Sheet 09/30/2024 06/30/2024 Current Assets 257,290 255,350 Non-Current Assets 2,029,205 2,258,362 Total Assets 2,286,495 2,513,712 Current Liabilities 313,785 308,258 Non-Current Liabilities 807,193 913,213 Total Liabilities 1,120,978 1,221,471 Non-Controlling Interest 75,902 82,744 Shareholders' Equity 1,165,517 1,292,241

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2024, was approximately USD 850 million. (74,689,314 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 11.38).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A . (NYSE: IRS , BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IQ FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 9:00 AM US Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

#

Webinar ID: 924 0981 1991

Password: 525894

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

United States of America: +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 689 278 1000

Chile:

+56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304

Investor Relations Department.

+ 5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

