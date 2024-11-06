Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF) (TSX: BITF) Makes TSX Top Gainer List As Bitcoin Soars On Trump Victory

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to for big investing ideas for traders, including stocks, reports on trading for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ BITF) (TSX: BITF), a global vertically integrated data center company.

Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin data center company that contributes its computational power to one or more pools from which it receives payment in Bitcoin. Bitfarms develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated data centers with in-house management and company-owned electrical engineering, installation service, and multiple onsite technical repair centers. The Company's proprietary data analytics system delivers best-in-class operational performance and uptime.

As Bitcoin soared during an anticipated Trump win from avid Bitcoin fans, stocks opened higher in this morning's session.

Bitfarms is trading at 2.9500, up 0.4200, gaining 16.54% on the TSX, making the top percentage gainers list on volume of over 6 Million shares. The stock is trading at 2.1299, up 0.3199, gaining 17.72% on the NASDAQ as of this report.

Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD) is currently trading at $74,747.37, up 4,705.21, gaining 6.72% as of this report.

