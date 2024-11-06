Inventhelp Inventor Develops Assistive Device To Hold The Arm (DCD-388)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an artist/muralist and holding my arm in an upward position is essential. I needed an accessory to assist in holding my arm for a length of time after I injured my shoulder," said an inventor, from
Annandale, Va., "so I invented the ARM ASSIST. My design would reduce the stress and pressure normally placed upon the arm and shoulder."
The patent-pending invention provides an assistive device to hold the arm in a particular position for an extended time. In doing so, it increases comfort, safety, and convenience. It also reduces stress and strain on the user's arm. The invention features a flexible design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who lack strength in the arm, individuals with injuries or after surgery, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.
The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DCD-388, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
