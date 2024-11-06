King Meets UK PM, Warns That Continued Failure To End Wars On Gaza, Lebanon Threatens To Expand Regional Conflict

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Nov. 6 (Petra) King Abdullah II, during a meeting with UK Prime Sir Keir Starmer in London on Wednesday, warned that the continued failure to end the war on Gaza and Lebanon threatens to expand the conflict and violence across the region.During a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded one at 10 Downing Street, His Majesty and Prime Minister Starmer reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, calling for mobilising effective efforts towards de-escalation, and stepping up the humanitarian response in Gaza by maximising humanitarian aid and ensuring its uninterrupted flow.The King and the UK prime minister warned that the Israeli decision to ban UNRWA's activities will exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.His Majesty and Starmer also warned of the dangerous situation in the West Bank, noting that more needs to be done to end violence there.The King highlighted the United Kingdom's pivotal role in working towards ending regional conflicts, and achieving just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.Turning to bilateral ties, His Majesty stressed the depth of the strategic relationship between the two countries, expressing appreciation for the UK's support for Jordan in several fields.The King said Jordan will maintain coordination with the UK on various issues of mutual concern, particularly during its presidency of the Security Council this month.For his part, Prime Minister Starmer said the two countries have a long and important shared history, adding that he is grateful for the strength of that relationship on different levels.The prime minister expressed his country's keenness to continue coordinating with Jordan on regional developments, and efforts to reach comprehensive calm.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.