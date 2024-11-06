Truecaller: Additional Information Following The Announcement Of Appointment Of A New CEO

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This personal letter follows on the announcement made earlier today that

Truecaller's co-founders that Rishit Jhunjhunwala has been appointed CEO from 9th of January 2025 and that Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam have decided to leave their operational duties at Truecaller from the 30th

of June 2025.

"As we continue to grow and evolve as a company, we remain committed to aligning our leadership with the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. Over the past few years, we have built a strong leadership team that is fully dedicated to Truecaller's mission and plays a vital role in our day-to-day operations. We are all united behind our long-term strategy, and I am proud to say that we so far have executed on it effectively and are on track to make communication safer while building robust, diversified revenue streams that will grow the company for decades to come.

The company is on a really exciting path, with user growth accelerating globally, revenue streams growing at a strong pace, iOS platform opening up for exciting opportunities, and a positive trend emerging in advertising. With an exciting product roadmap ahead, we are confident that Truecaller's future is incredibly bright.

After careful thought and planning, Nami and I have decided to step back from day-to-day operations to focus on Truecallers's long-term strategy as board members and advisors, allowing the leadership team to take full ownership and drive Truecaller's continued growth.

While we will continue to provide advice and support, we believe it is essential to have a leader at the helm who embodies our company's core values and is prepared to lead us into the future.

With that in mind, we are pleased to announce that Rishit Jhunjhunwala will be transitioning into the role of Global CEO. Rishit has been an integral part of our leadership team, serving as Head of Product for the past decade-spending his first seven years in Stockholm-and the last three years as our India CEO, which includes our global ads and enterprise business, and our largest employee- and user base. His deep product knowledge and leadership experience have been critical to our success, and we have always regarded him as a co-founder of Truecaller.

Over the past two years, I've had the privilege of personally mentoring Rishit to take on a larger role within the company, and Nami and I are confident that he is ready to lead the company on a global scale. As a product-first company, it is crucial to have a CEO who understands our products at their core, and Rishit - who has a strong entrepreneurial spirit - has spent his career building and founding companies. He embodies the values that have shaped our company into what it is today.

Nami and I will remain committed to supporting Rishit and the entire leadership team as board members and strategic advisors, and we are excited to watch the company continue to thrive under Rishit's leadership. Effective January 9, 2025, Rishit will officially become the Global CEO of Truecaller and we will continue to be employed by the company until the 30th of June 2025 as advisors. We are super enthusiastic about this new chapter in our journey.

Thank you for your continued trust and support."

Sincerely,

Alan and Nami

Co-founders of Truecaller



For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46

705 29 08 00

[email protected]

About Truecaller:

Truecaller (TRUE B) is the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication. We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies. especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for more than 420 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and around 50 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2023. Headquartered in Stockholm. since 2009. we are a co-founder led. entrepreneurial company. with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. For more information. please visit href="" rel="nofollow" truecalle

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4062267

The following files are available for download: