Unraveling Past Secrets: Sharon Tomme's 'The Eden Triangle' Set For Release On November 15, 2024

ROCKPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Eden Triangle by Sharon Tomme, set to release on November 15, 2024, on Kindle, invites readers into an enthralling narrative that delves into the hidden ties between two neighboring families. This upcoming promises to blend elements of history and fiction to reveal powerful connections that transcend generations.

About the book:

In The Eden Triangle, Adam and Eve's world is turned upside down when their new neighbors, Johannes and Huda, arrive. As the two couples grow closer, hidden pasts and an“illicit triangle” of desire come to light, revealing adultery and deep flaws in each character. This story explores the timeless struggle between human desires and moral duty, much like a Greek tragedy. With every twist, the characters face the painful consequences of their choices, drawing readers into a gripping tale of fate and forgiveness. Sharon Tomme's storytelling blends mystery and drama in a way that fans of Agatha Christie's style will enjoy, making The Eden Triangle a powerful story of love and consequences.

About the Author:

Sharon Tomme's work combines history and drama with finesse, offering readers a tale that resonates beyond the final page. Her latest book, The Eden Triangle, is an unforgettable story of love, legacy, and fate-perfect for fans of thought-provoking family sagas.

Availability:

Pre-order your copy of The Eden Triangle by Sharon Tomme on Amazon Kindle today! Don't miss this unforgettable story of love, legacy, and the secrets that connect us across time

