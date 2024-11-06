FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) Announces Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH) – FRP Holdings is a asset developer and manager across three differing asset classes including Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and and Royalty. Third Quarter Highlights 8% increase in Net Income ($1.4 million vs $1.3 million) 39% increase in pro rata NOI ($11.3 million vs $8.1 million) Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, catch-up, minimum royalty payment of $1.9 million that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the life of the lease. 23% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment). 10% increase in Industrial and Commercial segment NOI

Executive Summary and Analysis – In the third quarter, the Company saw a 39% improvement in pro rata NOI compared to the same period last year, and a 28% increase in pro rata NOI in the first nine months compared to the same period last year. This is consistent with the 26.4% CAGR at which we have grown pro rata NOI over the last three years on a trailing twelve month basis. The growth in pro rata NOI for the third quarter was driven by increases across all segments but particularly in the Mining and Royalties segment (80% increase). The substantial increase in Mining Royalty NOI was due to a $2 million increase in unrealized revenue. This was mostly the result of a one-time, minimum royalty payment at one location which is straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes. Shell construction is nearly complete for our Chelsea Project in Harford County, MD, which we expect to come in under budget. We are working to get shovel ready the sites of our two industrial JV's in Florida with an anticipated construction start for both in March of 2025. These three projects represent 640,000 square feet of new, Class A, industrial product requiring $116 million in total capex and are in keeping with our stated strategy of focusing on industrial development. We have underwritten all these projects at an unlevered 6-7% yield. Comparative Results of Operations for the Three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023 Change % Revenues: Lease revenue $ 7,434 7,509 $ (75 ) -1.0 % Mining royalty and rents 3,199 3,082 117 3.8 % Total revenues 10,633 10,591 42 .4 % Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,551 2,816 (265 ) -9.4 % Operating expenses 1,860 2,012 (152 ) -7.6 % Property taxes 850 919 (69 ) -7.5 % General and administrative 2,289 1,948 341 17.5 % Total cost of operations 7,550 7,695 (145 ) -1.9 % Total operating profit 3,083 2,896 187 6.5 % Net investment income 2,304 2,700 (396 ) -14.7 % Interest expense (742 ) (1,116 ) 374 -33.5 % Equity in loss of joint ventures (2,839 ) (2,913 ) 74 -2.5 % (Loss) gain on sale of real estate - (1 ) 1 -100.0 % Income before income taxes 1,806 1,566 240 15.3 % Provision for income taxes 427 467 (40 ) -8.6 % Net income 1,379 1,099 280 25.5 % Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 18 (160 ) 178 -111.3 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 1,361 1,259 $ 102 8.1 %

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $1,361,000 or $.07 per share versus $1,259,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the third quarter of 2024 was $11,272,000 versus $8,085,000 in the same period last year including the one-time, $1.9 million royalty payment referenced in the third quarter highlights. The third quarter of 2024 was impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased 6% as favorable results in Multifamily, Industrial and Commercial, and Mining were partially offset by higher net Development segment and General and administrative costs.

Net investment income decreased $396,000 due to reduced income from our lending ventures ($75,000) and decreased preferred interest ($613,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street partially offset by increased earnings on cash equivalents ($292,000).

Interest expense decreased $374,000 compared to the same quarter last year as we capitalized $408,000 more interest this quarter, partially offset by higher costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $74,000 due to improved results of our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($372,000) due to lease up but were lower at .408 Jackson ($104,000) due to an increased real estate tax assessment and BC Realty ($196,000) due to a $302,000 write off of design costs for offices on phase II as we made the decision to repurpose the plan to a higher and better use.



Multifamily Segment (Consolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has two consolidated joint ventures (Dock 79 and The Maren).

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,682 100.0 % 5,633 100.0 % 49 .9 % Depreciation and amortization 1,985 35.0 % 2,265 40.1 % (280 ) -12.4 % Operating expenses 1,573 27.7 % 1,773 31.5 % (200 ) -11.3 % Property taxes 565 9.9 % 555 9.9 % 10 1.8 % Cost of operations 4,123 72.6 % 4,593 81.5 % (470 ) -10.2 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,559 27.4 % 1,040 18.5 % 519 49.9 %

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $5,682,000, an increase of $49,000 versus $5,633,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $1,559,000, an increase of $519,000, or 50% versus $1,040,000 in the same period last year primarily due to lower depreciation and operating expenses. Depreciation decreased as some of the assets became fully depreciated. Operating expenses decreased due to lower maintenance, utilities, insurance and marketing costs.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Our Multifamily Segment has four unconsolidated joint ventures (Bryant Street, The Verge, Riverside, and .408 Jackson). Riverside was moved from the Development segment to the Multifamily segment in 2022, Bryant Street and .408 Jackson moved as of the beginning of 2024 and The Verge moved effective July 1, 2024, each upon reaching lease up stabilization.

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,119 100.0 % 4,103 100.0 % 1,016 24.8 % Depreciation and amortization 2,228 43.5 % 1,813 44.2 % 415 22.9 % Operating expenses 1,895 37.0 % 1,652 40.3 % 243 14.7 % Property taxes 467 9.1 % 487 11.9 % (20 ) -4.1 % Cost of operations 4,590 89.7 % 3,952 96.3 % 638 16.1 % Operating profit before G&A $ 529 10.3 % 151 3.7 % 378 250.3 %

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $5,119,000, an increase of $1,016,000 or 25% compared to $4,103,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $529,000, an increase of $378,000 or 250% versus $151,000 in the same period last year.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 8,215 100.0 % 7,171 100.0 % 1,044 14.6 % Depreciation and amortization 3,316 40.4 % 3,049 42.5 % 267 8.8 % Operating expenses 2,749 33.5 % 2,622 36.6 % 127 4.8 % Property taxes 774 9.4 % 788 11.0 % (14 ) -1.8 % Cost of operations 6,839 83.3 % 6,459 90.1 % 380 5.9 % Operating profit before G&A $ 1,376 16.7 % 712 9.9 % 664 93.3 % Depreciation and amortization 3,316 3,049 267 Unnrealized rents & other 30 64 (34 ) Net operating income $ 4,722 57.5 % 3,825 53.3 % 897 23.5 %

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $4,722,000, up $897,000 or 23% compared to $3,825,000 in the same quarter last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge. These three projects contributed $2,542,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $1,787,000 in the Development segment in the same quarter last year, an increase of $755,000. Same store NOI increased $142,000 or 7%,

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI

Q3 2024 Pro rata NOI

Q3 2023 Avg.

Occupancy

Q3 2024 Avg.

Occupancy

CY 2023 Renewal

Success

Rate

Q3 2024 Renewal

% increase

Q3 2024 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $964,000 $952,000 94.0% 94.4% 71.4% 2.9% Maren Anacostia DC 264 $973,000 $855,000 94.9% 95.6% 50.7% 2.3% Riverside Greenville 200 $243,000 $231,000 94.0% 94.5% 56.0% 2.7% Bryant Street DC 487 $1,537,000 $1,210,000 91.5% 92.9% 56.7% 2.0% .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $362,000 $284,000 94.5% 59.9% 52.9% 6.1% Verge Anacostia DC 344 $643,000 $293,000 90.1% 47.3% 63.6% 3.9% Multifamily Segment 1,483 $4,722,000 $3,825,000 92.8% 81.0%

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 1,455 100.0 % 1,442 100.0 % 13 0.9 % Depreciation and amortization 360 24.7 % 369 25.6 % (9 ) (2.4 %) Operating expenses 185 12.7 % 173 12.0 % 12 6.9 % Property taxes 68 4.7 % 62 4.3 % 6 9.7 % Cost of operations 613 42.1 % 604 41.9 % 9 1.5 % Operating profit before G&A $ 842 57.9 % 838 58.1 % 4 0.5 % Depreciation and amortization 360 369 (9 ) Unrealized revenues 7 (111 ) 118 Net operating income $ 1,209 83.1 % $ 1,096 76.0 % $ 113 10.3 %

Total revenues in this segment were $1,455,000, up $13,000 or 1%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $842,000, up $4,000 or 0.5% over the same quarter last year. We now have nine buildings in service at three different locations totaling 515,077 square feet of industrial and 33,708 square feet of office. These assets were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire quarter. Net operating income in this segment was $1,209,000, up $113,000 or 10% compared to the same quarter last year primarily due to more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 3,199 100.0 % 3,082 100.0 % 117 3.8 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 163 5.1 % 138 4.4 % 25 18.1 % Operating expenses 20 0.6 % 18 0.6 % 2 11.1 Property taxes 70 2.2 % 181 5.9 % (111 ) -61.3 % Cost of operations 253 7.9 % 337 10.9 % (84 ) -24.9 % Operating profit before G&A $ 2,946 92.1 % 2,745 89.1 % 201 7.3 % Depreciation and amortization 163 138 25 Unrealized revenues 1,994 (46 ) 2,040 Net operating income $ 5,103 159.5 % $ 2,837 92.1 % $ 2,266 79.9 %

Total revenues in this segment were $3,199,000, an increase of $117,000 or 3.8% versus $3,082,000 in the same period last year. Royalty tons were down 3%. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $2,946,000, an increase of $201,000 versus $2,745,000 in the same period last year due to higher revenues and lower property taxes. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $5,103,000, up $2,266,000 or 80% compared to the same quarter last year mostly due to a $2,040,000 increase in unrealized revenues. This was mostly the result of a one-time, minimum royalty payment at one location which is straight-lined across the life of the lease for GAAP revenue purposes.

Development Segment Results

Three months ended September 30 (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Lease revenue $ 297 434 (137 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43 44 (1 ) Operating expenses 82 48 34 Property taxes 147 121 26 Cost of operations 272 213 59 Operating profit before G&A $ 25 221 (196 )

With respect to ongoing Development Segment projects:

We entered into two new joint venture agreements in early 2024 with BBX Logistics. The first joint venture is a 200,000 square-foot warehouse development project in Lakeland, FL, and the second joint venture is a 182,000 square-foot warehouse redevelopment project in Broward County, FL. We anticipate construction to start on both projects in the first quarter of 2025.

Last summer we broke ground on a new speculative warehouse project in Aberdeen, MD on Chelsea Road. Vertical construction is underway. This Class A, 258,000 square foot building is due to be complete in the 4th quarter of 2024.

We are the principal capital source to develop 344 residential lots on 110 acres in Harford County, MD. We have funded $25.5 million of our $31.1 million total commitment. A national homebuilder is under contract to purchase all 222 townhome lots and 122 single family lots. At quarter-end, 79 lots have been sold and $12.9 million of preferred interest and principal has been returned to the company of which $3.6 million was booked as profit to the Company.



Nine Month Highlights

94% increase in Net Income ($4.7 million vs $2.4 million)

28% increase in pro rata NOI ($29.0 million vs $22.7 million), including the one-time, $1.9 million minimum royalty payment referenced previously

39% increase in the Multifamily segment's pro rata NOI primarily due to lease up of Bryant St., 408 Jackson, and The Verge. This comparison includes the results for these three projects from the same period last year (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

11% increase in Industrial and Commercial revenue and 30% increase in that segment's NOI

Comparative Results of Operations for the Nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

Consolidated Results

(dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

2023

Change % Revenues: Lease revenue $ 21,850 21,773 $ 77 .4 % Mining royalty and rents 9,393 9,628 (235 ) -2.4 % Total revenues 31,243 31,401 (158 ) -.5 % Cost of operations: Depreciation/depletion/amortization 7,629 8,415 (786 ) -9.3 % Operating expenses 5,429 5,574 (145 ) -2.6 % Property taxes 2,517 2,745 (228 ) -8.3 % General and administrative 6,883 6,150 733 11.9 % Total cost of operations 22,458 22,884 (426 ) -1.9 % Total operating profit 8,785 8,517 268 3.1 % Net investment income 8,795 8,207 588 7.2 % Interest expense (2,482 ) (3,251 ) 769 -23.7 % Equity in loss of joint ventures (8,582 ) (10,585 ) 2,003 -18.9 % Gain on sale of real estate - 7 (7 ) -100.0 % Income before income taxes 6,516 2,895 3,621 125.1 % Provision for income taxes 1,743 898 845 94.1 % Net income 4,773 1,997 2,776 139.0 % Income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 67 (425 ) 492 -115.8 % Net income attributable to the Company $ 4,706 $ 2,422 $ 2,284 94.3 %

Net income for the first nine months of 2024 was $4,706,000 or $.25 per share versus $2,422,000 or $.13 per share in the same period last year. Pro rata NOI for the first nine months of 2024 was $29,036,000 versus $22,687,000 in the same period last year. The first nine months of 2024 were impacted by the following items:

Operating profit increased 3.1% as favorable results in Multifamily and Industrial and Commercial were mostly offset by lower Mining profits and higher net Development and General and administrative costs.

Pro rata NOI includes a one-time, catch-up, minimum royalty payment of $1,853,000 that applies to the prior twenty-four months as the tenant failed to meet a production requirement contained in the lease. This revenue was straight-lined over the life of the lease.

Net investment income increased $588,000 due to increased earnings on cash equivalents ($1,252,000) and increased income from our lending ventures ($1,155,000), partially offset by decreased preferred interest ($1,819,000) due to the conversion of FRP preferred equity to common equity at Bryant Street.

Interest expense decreased $769,000 compared to the same period last year as we capitalized $869,000 more interest, partially offset by increased costs related to the increase in our line of credit with Wells Fargo. More interest was capitalized due to increased in-house and joint venture projects under development this quarter compared to last year.

Equity in loss of Joint Ventures improved $2,003,000 due to improved results at our unconsolidated joint ventures. Results improved at The Verge ($1,959,000) and .408 Jackson ($169,000).



Multifamily Segment (Consolidated)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 16,592 100.0 % 16,454 100.0 % 138 .8 % Depreciation and amortization 5,947 35.9 % 6,797 41.3 % (850 ) -12.5 % Operating expenses 4,553 27.4 % 4,818 29.3 % (265 ) -5.5 % Property taxes 1,665 10.0 % 1,649 10.0 % 16 1.0 % Cost of operations 12,165 73.3 % 13,264 80.6 % (1,099 ) -8.3 % Operating profit before G&A $ 4,427 26.7 % 3,190 19.4 % 1,237 38.8 %

Total revenues for our two consolidated joint ventures were $16,592,000, an increase of $138,000 versus $16,454,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit before G&A for the consolidated joint ventures was $4,427,000, an increase of $1,237,000, or 39% versus $3,190,000 in the same period last year primarily due to lower depreciation and operating expense. Depreciation decreased as some of the assets became fully depreciated. Operating expenses decreased due to lower maintenance, utilities, insurance and marketing costs.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata unconsolidated)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 15,173 100.0 % 10,377 100.0 % 4,796 46.2 % Depreciation and amortization 6,747 44.5 % 5,854 56.4 % 893 15.3 % Operating expenses 5,358 35.3 % 4,667 45.0 % 691 14.8 % Property taxes 1,665 11.0 % 1,292 12.5 % 373 28.9 % Cost of operations 13,770 90.8 % 11,813 113.8 % 1,957 16.6 % Operating profit $ 1,403 9.2 % (1,436 ) (13.8 %) 2,839

For our four unconsolidated joint ventures, pro rata revenues were $15,173,000, an increase of $4,796,000 or 46% compared to $10,377,000 in the same period last year. Pro rata operating profit before G&A was $1,403,000, an increase of $2,839,000 versus a loss of $1,436,000 in the same period last year.

Multifamily Segment (Pro rata consolidated and pro rata unconsolidated)

For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge from prior periods (when these projects were still in our Development segment).

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 24,214 100.0 % 19,343 100.0 % 4,871 25.2 % Depreciation and amortization 10,006 41.3 % 9,565 49.4 % 441 4.6 % Operating expenses 7,844 32.4 % 7,324 37.9 % 520 7.1 % Property taxes 2,570 10.6 % 2,188 11.3 % 382 17.5 % Cost of operations 20,420 84.3 % 19,077 98.6 % 1,343 7.0 % Operating profit before G&A $ 3,794 15.7 % 266 1.4 % 3,528 1326.3 % Depreciation and amortization 10,006 9,565 441 Unnrealized rents & other 91 184 (93 ) Net operating income $ 13,891 57.4 % 10,015 51.8 % 3,876 38.7 %

The combined consolidated and unconsolidated pro rata net operating income this quarter for this segment was $13,891,000, up $3,876,000 or 39% compared to $10,015,000 in the same period last year. Most of this increase was from the lease up of Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge. These three projects contributed $7,547,000 of pro rata NOI to this segment compared to $3,803,000 in the Development segment in the same period last year, an increase of $3,744,000. Same store NOI increased $132,000 or 2%.

Apartment Building Units Pro rata NOI

YTD 2024 Pro rata NOI

YTD 2023 Avg.

Occupancy

YTD 2024 Avg.

Occupancy

CY 2023 Renewal

Success

Rate

YTD 2024 Renewal

% increase

YTD 2024 Dock 79 Anacostia DC 305 $2,842,000 $2,825,000 94.1% 94.4% 68.3% 3.2% Maren Anacostia DC 264 $2,820,000 $2,711,000 94.5% 95.6% 56.8% 2.2% Riverside Greenville 200 $682,000 $676,000 93.6% 94.5% 57.5% 3.1% Bryant Street DC 487 $4,588,000 $3,595,000 91.9% 92.9% 57.5% 2.8% .408 Jackson Greenville 227 $1,000,000 $350,000 94.6% 59.9% 53.3% 5.0% Verge Anacostia DC 344 $1,959,000 -$142,000 89.7% 47.3% 67.4 % 1.8% Multifamily Segment 1,483 $13,891,000 $10,015,000 92.7%

Industrial and Commercial Segment

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Lease revenue $ 4,353 100.0 % 3,932 100.0 % 421 10.7 % Depreciation and amortization 1,083 24.8 % 1,006 25.6 % 77 7.7 % Operating expenses 591 13.6 % 490 12.5 % 101 20.6 % Property taxes 195 4.5 % 185 4.7 % 10 5.4 % Cost of operations 1,869 42.9 % 1,681 42.8 % 188 11.2 % Operating profit before G&A $ 2,484 57.1 % 2,251 57.2 % 233 10.4 % Depreciation and amortization 1,083 1,006 77 Unrealized revenues (12 ) (531 ) 519 Net operating income $ 3,555 81.7 % $ 2,726 69.3 % $ 829 30.4 %

Total revenues in this segment were $4,353,000, up $421,000 or 11%, over the same period last year. Operating profit before G&A was $2,484,000, up $233,000 or 10% from $2,251,000 in the same quarter last year. Revenues and operating profit are up because of full occupancy at 1841 62nd Street (which had only $11,000 of revenue in the first quarter last year) and the addition of 1941 62nd Street to this segment in March 2023. We were 95.6% leased and occupied during the entire period. Net operating income in this segment was $3,555,000, up $829,000 or 30% compared to the same period last year partially due to $519,000 more unrealized rental revenue in the prior year due to rent abatements that expired in 2023.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 % 2023 % Change % Mining royalty and rent revenue $ 9,393 100.0 % 9,628 100.0 % (235 ) -2.4 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 471 5.0 % 472 4.9 % (1 ) -0.2 % Operating expenses 53 0.6 % 51 0.5 % 2 3.9 Property taxes 214 2.3 % 324 3.4 % (110 ) -34.0 % Cost of operations 738 7.9 % 847 8.8 % (109 ) -12.9 % Operating profit before G&A $ 8,655 92.1 % 8,781 91.2 % (126 ) -1.4 % Depreciation and amortization 471 472 (1 ) Unrealized revenues 1,765 (143 ) 1,908 Net operating income $ 10,891 115.9 % $ 9,110 94.6 % $ 1,781 19.5 %

Total revenues in this segment were $9,393,000, a decrease of $235,000 or 2% versus $9,628,000 in the same period last year. Royalty revenues were impacted by the deduction of royalties to resolve an $842,000 overpayment which we referenced previously. Through the first three quarters of this year, the tenant has withheld $619,000 in royalties otherwise due to the Company with the remainder ($223,000) withheld in the fourth quarter of 2023. There are no further amounts to be withheld moving forward. Royalty tons were down 8%. Total operating profit before G&A in this segment was $8,655,000, a decrease of $126,000 versus $8,781,000 in the same period last year. Net operating income in this segment was $10,891,000, up $1,781,000 or 20% compared to the same period last year mostly due to a $1,908,000 increase in unrealized revenues (see discussion in the Mining segment's quarterly analysis).

Development Segment Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Change Lease revenue $ 905 1,387 (482 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 128 140 (12 ) Operating expenses 232 215 17 Property taxes 443 587 (144 ) Cost of operations 803 942 (139 ) Operating profit before G&A $ 102 445 (343 )





FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share data) Assets: September 30

2024 December 31

2023 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 168,958 141,602 Buildings and improvements 283,104 282,631 Projects under construction 29,414 10,845 Total investments in properties 481,476 435,078 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 75,183 67,758 Net investments in properties 406,293 367,320 Real estate held for investment, at cost 11,290 10,662 Investments in joint ventures 157,272 166,066 Net real estate investments 574,855 544,048 Cash and cash equivalents 144,681 157,555 Cash held in escrow 981 860 Accounts receivable, net 1,826 1,046 Federal and state income taxes receivable - 337 Unrealized rents 1,395 1,640 Deferred costs 2,569 3,091 Other assets 611 589 Total assets $ 726,918 709,166 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 178,816 178,705 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,060 8,333 Other liabilities 1,487 1,487 Federal and state income taxes payable 452 - Deferred revenue 2,392 925 Deferred income taxes 68,356 69,456 Deferred compensation 1,451 1,409 Tenant security deposits 801 875 Total liabilities 259,815 261,190 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized, 19,030,474 and 18,968,448 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,903 1,897 Capital in excess of par value 68,313 66,706 Retained earnings 350,588 345,882 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 80 35 Total shareholders' equity 420,884 414,520 Noncontrolling interests 46,219 33,456 Total equity 467,103 447,976 Total liabilities and equity $ 726,918 709,166

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes. We provide Pro rata net operating income (NOI) because we believe it assists investors and analysts in estimating our economic interest in our consolidated and unconsolidated partnerships, when read in conjunction with our reported results under GAAP. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures. For ease of comparison all the figures in the tables below include the results for Bryant Street, .408 Jackson, and The Verge in the Multifamily segment for all periods shown.

Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Nine months ended 09/30/24 (in thousands) Industrial and

Commercial

Segment Development

Segment Multifamily

Segment Mining

Royalties

Segment Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses FRP

Holdings

Totals Net income (loss) $ 1,222 (2,498 ) (3,951 ) 5,884 4,116 4,773 Income tax allocation 376 (767 ) (1,224 ) 1,808 1,550 1,743 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,598 (3,265 ) (5,175 ) 7,692 5,666 6,516 Less: Unrealized rents 12 - - - - 12 Interest income 2,995 5,800 8,795 Plus: Unrealized rents - - - 1,765 - 1,765 Professional fees - - 15 - - 15 Equity in loss of joint ventures - 2,081 6,466 35 - 8,582 Interest expense - - 2,348 - 134 2,482 Depreciation/amortization 1,083 128 5,947 471 - 7,629 General and administrative 886 4,281 788 928 - 6,883 - Net operating income (loss) 3,555 230 10,389 10,891 - 25,065 NOI of noncontrolling interest - - (4,727 ) - - (4,727 ) Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures - 469 8,229 - - 8,698 Pro rata net operating income $ 3,555 699 13,891 10,891 - 29,036





Pro rata Net Operating Income Reconciliation Nine months ended 09/30/23 (in thousands) Industrial and

Commercial

Segment Development

Segment Multifamily

Segment MiningRoyalties

Segment Unallocated

Corporate

Expenses FRP

Holdings

Totals Net income (loss) $ 892 (7,192 ) (816 ) 5,842 3,270 1,996 Income tax allocation 331 (2,667 ) (145 ) 2,168 1,212 899 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,223 (9,859 ) (961 ) 8,010 4,482 2,895 Less: Unrealized rents 531 - - 143 - 674 Gain on sale of real estate - - - 10 - 10 Interest income - 3,692 - - 4,515 8,207 Plus: Unrealized rents - - 117 - - 117 Loss on sale of real estate 2 - 1 - - 3 Professional fees - - 59 - - 59 Equity in loss of joint ventures - 10,256 298 31 - 10,585 Interest Expense - - 3,218 - 33 3,251 Depreciation/amortization 1,006 140 6,797 472 - 8,415 General and administrative 1,026 3,740 634 750 - 6,150 Net operating income (loss) 2,726 585 10,163 9,110 - 22,584 NOI of noncontrolling interest - - (4,627 ) - - (4,627 ) Pro rata NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures - 251 4,479 - - 4,730 Pro rata net operating income $ 2,726 836 10,015 9,110 - 22,687

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: the possibility that we may be unable to find appropriate investment opportunities; levels of construction activity in the markets served by our mining properties; demand for flexible warehouse/office facilities in the MidAtlantic and Florida; multifamily demand in Washington D.C. and Greenville, South Carolina; our ability to obtain zoning and entitlements necessary for property development; the impact of lending and capital market conditions on our liquidity; our ability to finance projects or repay our debt; general real estate investment and development risks; vacancies in our properties; risks associated with developing and managing properties in partnership with others; competition; our ability to renew leases or re-lease spaces as leases expire; illiquidity of real estate investments; bankruptcy or defaults of tenants; the impact of restrictions imposed by our credit facility; the level and volatility of interest rates; environmental liabilities; inflation risks; cybersecurity risks; as well as other risks listed from time to time in our SEC filings; including but not limited to; our annual and quarterly reports. We have no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, other than as imposed by law, as a result of future events or new information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of residential apartment buildings.

Contact: John D. Baker III

Chief Executive Officer (904) 858-9100