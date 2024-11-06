Watch: How Trump's Win Is Changing Market Sentiment
Date
11/6/2024 2:14:42 PM
(MENAFN
- ING) The dollar's up, US rates are up, equities are up - Donald Trump's emphatic win in America's presidential election has sent markets in a fresh direction. But after the noise of the victory dies down, where will they head next? ING's Chris Turner has some answers
MENAFN06112024000222011065ID1108858002
Author:
Chris Turner
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.