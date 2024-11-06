EQS-News: Gubor Schokoladen GmbH / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

GUBOR SCHOKOLADEN issues corporate with an interest rate of 7.5 - 8.5% p.a.

GUBOR SCHOKOLADEN issues corporate bond with an interest rate of 7.5 - 8.5% p.a.

Target volume of EUR 60 million to diversify the financing structure

Securities prospectus approved today Subscription start from Friday, 8 November 2024 Dettingen unter Teck, 6 November 2024 – The Gubor Group, one of the leading family-owned chocolate manufacturers and the largest private label seasonal chocolate manufacturer in Europe, is issuing a corporate bond with a target volume of up to EUR 60 million via its parent company Gubor Schokoladen GmbH. Following the Group's targeted acquisitions and investments in state-of-the-art production facilities in recent years, the company is now strategically opening up to the capital market for the first time in its history. The Gubor Bond 2024/29 (ISIN: DE000A383SJ3 | WKN: A383SJ) has a term of five years and carries a fixed nominal interest rate in a range of 7.5 - 8.5% p.a., which is paid semi-annually in arrears. The final interest rate of the bond will be determined in a bookbuilding process after the end of the offer, presumably on 27 November 2024. The minimum investment amount (denomination) is EUR 1,000. The issue is aimed at institutional investors and asset managers as well as retail investors. From Friday, 8 November 2024, investors in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg will be able to subscribe to the bond both via the subscription functionality DirectPlace of Deutsche Börse AG and via the issuer's website at in the“Bond 2024/2029” section. The subscription period via DirectPlace ends on 27 November 2024 (12:00 noon), subscription via the Issuer's website ends on 25 November 2024 (12:00 noon), unless the respective offer period is extended or shortened. The bond is expected to be included in trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Quotation Board segment from 2 December 2024. The Gubor Group is one of the leading family-owned chocolate manufacturers with annual revenues of over EUR 300 million, offering high-quality confectionery products in the branded and private label segment in Europe with its own production facilities and the ability to cope with the complexity of the seasonal chocolate market. It manufactures products under its five own brands Riegelein, Sun Rice, Gubor, Friedel and Eichetti in five modern production facilities in Germany and one plant in Poland. The confectionery range consists of seasonal chocolate products, especially for Christmas and Easter, as well as year-round chocolate bars, dragées, premium products, ice-cream confectionery specialities, sugar confectionery and fizzy drinks. By focussing on the production of seasonal private label products, the group has positioned itself as an established partner to national and international retailers. In addition to the core market of Germany, the products are sold in around 50 other countries. The Gubor Group is characterised by its dedication to outstanding services and products, strict quality standards and its ESG commitment. Sustainability plays a major role for the Group both in the procurement of raw materials and in production. "In the past, we have been able to grow continuously through strategic acquisitions, expand our product range in a targeted manner and utilise economies of scale. By issuing the corporate bond, we want to further strengthen our market presence, especially in the area of seasonal private label chocolate, and secure our position in the long term," explains Claus Cersovsky, CEO and managing partner of Gubor Schokoladen GmbH. CFO Udo Zimmer adds: "The step onto the capital market is a decisive strategic milestone for us. By issuing a bond for the first time, we are putting our medium to long-term financing structure on a broader footing and thus creating the basis for stable and sustainable financing of our future growth." The issue comprises a public offering for investors in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as well as a private placement for qualified investors in selected European countries and certain other countries. The securities prospectus required for the public offering was approved today by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg. ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and together with B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Aktiengesellschaft as Joint Bookrunner in the private placement. Dicama AG acts as Financial Advisor . The legally binding securities prospectus and further information on the company and the offer can be found at: in the“Bond 2024/2029” section.

Key data on the Gubor bond 2024/2029 Issuer: Gubor Schokoladen GmbH ISIN / WKN: DE000A383SJ3 / A383SJ Type of security: Bearer bond Target volume: EUR 60 million Minimum issue volume: EUR 50 million Denomination/minimum investment: EUR 1,000.00 Issue price/repayment: 100% / 100% Term: 5 years Interest margin (coupon): 7.5% - 8.5% p.a. Interest payment: Fixed interest, payable semi-annually in arrears Issue currency: Euro Subscription option: Deutsche Börse (DirectPlace) via the house or direct bank, homepage of the issuer Subscription period: 8 November (9.00 a.m.) to 25 November 2024 (12.00 noon) via the Issuer's website,

8 November (9.00 a.m.)to 27 November 2024 (12.00 noon) via DirectPlace, early closure possible Offer structure: Public offer in Germany, Luxembourg and Austria exclusively through the company, incl. subscription functionality DirectPlace and subscription homepage

Private placement by joint bookrunners to national and international qualified investors and other investors in accordance with exemptions for private placements Stock exchange segment: Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG, Quotation Board segment Joint Bookrunners: ICF Bank AG, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Paying agent: Bankhaus Gebrüder Martin AG Legally binding securities prospectus for download at: in the“Bond 2024/2029” section.

The Gubor Group Gubor Schokoladen GmbH, based in Dettingen/Teck, forms the Gubor Group as the parent company together with its subsidiaries Rübezahl Schokoladen GmbH, its indirect holding Eichetti GmbH, Hans Riegelein & Sohn GmbH & Co. KG, Wergona Schokoladen GmbH, Weseke Dragees GmbH and Pomorskie Pralinki Sp. z o.o.. As an internationally active confectionery manufacturer, it focuses on the production of seasonal and year-round chocolate products and confectionery. Around 1,700 employees produce around 47,400 tonnes of chocolate products and confectionery on 40 production lines, generating revenues of around EUR 312 million in the 2023/2024 financial year. Further information can be found at

Press contact Financial and business press



IR AG



Mittelstraße 12-14, House A

D-50672 Cologne

T: +49 (0) 221 / 90 40 9 35



...





Other press

Dieter Schäfer

Head of Communication / PR

Gubor Schokoladen GmbH

Dieselstraße 9

D-73265 Dettingen unter Teck

T: +49 (0) 7021 / 8088-148

...



Mandatory information according to § 37a HGB:

Mandatory information according to § 37a HGB:

Gubor Schokoladen GmbH | Dieselstraße 9 | 73265 Dettingen/Teck | Management: Claus Cersovsky, Udo Zimmer, Rüdiger Bonner, Peter Riegelein | Stuttgart Local Court HRB 726164

. Approval by the CSSF should not be construed as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards of deciding to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of certain countries, in particular the United States. Bonds of Gubor Schokoladen GmbH will not be publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany, the Republic of Austria and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

