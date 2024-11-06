EQS-News: North Peak Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

North Peak Announces Closing of Private Placement

06.11.2024 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2024) - North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the " Company ") announces closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,061,250 (the " Private Placement "). In connection with the Private Placement, 1,414,998 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") were issued at a price of $0.75 per Common Share. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing of the Private Placement, in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to continue to explore and develop its mining assets, the continued development of its business and for general and administrative expenses. Under the Private Placement, Brian Hinchcliffe, the CEO of the Company, acquired 166,666 Common Shares at a subscription price of $125,000. His participation in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61- 101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction (" MI 61-101 "), which has been adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange pursuant to its Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transaction. This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of such instrument and policy, pursuant to subsections 5.5(b) and (c) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 as the distribution of securities was for cash and the fair market value of those securities was not more than $2,500,000. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Private Placement because the details of the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing of such transactions and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons. Subject to the final review by the TSX Venture Exchange and in connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay cash finder's fees (7%) to each of the following in respect of the aggregate sales to subscribers under the Private Placement that were introduced by them: (i) Canaccord Genuity Corp. ($13,125); (ii) StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ($2,100), and (iii) Haywood Securities Inc. ($32,812.50). In addition, the Company has agreed to issue finder's warrants (7%) to each of the following in respect of the number of Common Shares sold by the Company under the Private Placement that were introduced by them: Canaccord Genuity Corp. (warrants to purchase 17,500 Common Shares); (ii) StephenAvenue Securities Inc. (warrants to purchase 2,800 Common Shares), and (iii) Haywood Securities Inc. (warrants to purchase 43,750 Common Shares). These warrants are non-transferable, have an exercise price of $0.90 per share and expire 24 months from the date of issuance. About North Peak Resources The Company is a Canadian based gold exploration and development company that is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NPR". The Company is focused on acquiring historic sites, with low cost producing gold and other metals properties, with near term production potential and 8+ year mine life in the northern hemisphere. The Company has acquired an initial 80% interest in the Prospect Mountain Mine complex in Eureka, Nevada (see the Company's May 4 and 23, 2023 and August 25, 2023, press releases). The Company can give no assurances at this time that its properties and interests will fulfil the Company's business development goals described herein. Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. For further information, please contact: Brian Hinchcliffe, CEO

