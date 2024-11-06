(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE POWER IN PERMISSION

Charleston, SC, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When within (or recently emerged from) a toxic relationship, we can lose ourselves-our wants, our dreams, and our very essences-to that painful experience. But that doesn't have to determine that you will never be yourself again.

In fact, your life has just begun.

In Lauren Kay's second book, a one-of-a-kind self-help workbook titled The Power in Permission, she empowers all readers to rebuild their wounded relationship with themselves after experiencing a toxic relationship.

As a therapist herself, Lauren encourages her readers to use her workbook in conjunction with therapy to“do the work” on their own while a professional helps them to process and close unhealed wounds.

Chock-full of intentionally chosen questions that will create authentic conversations within oneself, comforting support, and a deep well of empowerment for those who need it most, The Power in Permission will become a fast favorite of any reader looking for resources to improve their well-being, confidence, and satisfaction with life.

The Power in Permission: Stepping Out of What Now & Into What's Next After a Toxic Relationship is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit any of her social media platforms

Boldy Her podcast

About the Author:

Lauren Kay, MSW, LGSW, is a dedicated school-based therapist with a deep passion for youth mental health and empowerment. She has crafted The Power in Permission as a transformative workbook inspired by her debut novel, You're My Superhero. This novel reflects her journey through toxic relationships and serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. Lauren strives to inspire individuals to embrace their authentic selves and rediscover their inner strength. Outside of her professional pursuits, Lauren enjoys exploring nature and can often be found kayaking or hiking with her two Australian Shepherds.

Media Contact: Lauren Kay, Text>...

Available for interviews: Author, Lauren Kay

