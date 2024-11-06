UN Members Must Defend Palestinian Agency Against Israel Ban: UNRWA Chief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: The UN's aid agency for Palestinians is facing its "darkest hour," its chief said Wednesday as he implored member states to defend it against an Israeli decision to cut ties.

"Without intervention by member states, will collapse, plunging millions of Palestinians into chaos," the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, told the UN General Assembly, calling for the body -- which created UNRWA in 1949 -- to prevent implementation of the Israeli ban.