UN Members Must Defend Palestinian Agency Against Israel Ban: UNRWA Chief
Date
11/6/2024 2:00:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
United Nations, United States: The UN's aid agency for Palestinians is facing its "darkest hour," its chief said Wednesday as he implored member states to defend it against an Israeli decision to cut ties.
"Without intervention by member states, UNRWA will collapse, plunging millions of Palestinians into chaos," the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, told the UN General Assembly, calling for the body -- which created UNRWA in 1949 -- to prevent implementation of the Israeli ban.
MENAFN06112024000063011010ID1108857873
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.