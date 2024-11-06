Preparatory Meeting For First Session Of Qatari-Somali Joint Supreme Committee Convenes
11/6/2024 2:00:16 PM
Doha: The preparatory meeting for the first session of the Joint Supreme Committee between the State of Qatar and the sisterly federal Republic of Somalia was held in Doha on Wednesday.
The Qatari side was headed by Director of the Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi, while the Somali side was headed by Director of Arab Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation HE Mohamed Hassan Mohamed.
The meeting discussed a range of topics of shared interest.
