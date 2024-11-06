TOPDON US Announces Agreement To Support Carroll Shelby Automotive Program At Northeast Texas Community College

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockaway, New Jersey, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOPDON USA , the premier provider of cutting-edge and advanced tools for auto repair professionals and enthusiasts, announced today an agreement with Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) to help educate students attending the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program . Through the company's global TOP-UP program, the company has donated over $250,000 in cash and products to prepare the next generation of skilled automotive technicians through education, training and product donations worldwide.

“It's exciting to watch our TOP-UP program grow across the U.S. to include one of the most iconic names in automotive racing, design and manufacturing, Carroll Shelby,” said Chad Schnitz , Vice President of TOPDON USA.“It's an honor to partner with the Northeast Texas Community College in support of Carroll's vision to support the next generation of automotive technicians through the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program.”

The announcement, which was made today in the TOPDON US booth during the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, was attended by Dr. Jon McCullough, Executive Vice President at NTCC, as well as students from the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program. Students at the press conference were each presented with a complimentary TopScan PRO . TOPDON also presented nearly 100 students from the TechForce Foundation who attended this year's APEX Show with TopScan PRO diagnostic tool.

“Carroll Shelby was committed to giving young people an opportunity to improve their lives through a career in the automotive industry,” said McCullough.“That's why it's so exciting to team up with companies like TOPDON who share Carroll's vision by helping students gain the training they need in automotive repair. Their team will provide us with their state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and support educational initiatives with our students. I'm confident that Carroll would have welcomed TOPDON's efforts to support the students enrolled in our program.”

The Carroll Shelby Automotive Program was created in 2007 and is designed to prepare students for the workforce and offers degrees and certificates to help students meet their individual career goals. Students are trained in the basics of automotive knowledge with input from industry partners to prepare automotive technicians for the future.

TOPDON's TOP-UP program is a global initiative that was created in 2022 and introduced into the U.S. in 2022. The U.S. program supports community colleges and trade schools, as well as programs at higher learning institutions that are dedicated to building up the automotive trade workforce. The two-year agreement with NTCC includes a donation of TOPDON's professional series of tools including jump starters, power supply, thermal cameras and diagnostic scan tools, as well as product discounts for students and alumni of the college.

About TOPDON USA

Founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians, as well as DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has over 250 industry-leading engineers and owns over 500 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information visit

About Northeast Texas Community College

Northeast Texas Community College is a public institution in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Its campus is in a rural area with a total enrollment of 3,091. The school utilizes a semester-based academic year. The student-faculty ratio is 20-to-1. The highest degree offered at Northeast Texas Community College is an associate degree. The school has an open admissions policy and offers credit for life experiences. Visit for more information.

