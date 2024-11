Fix & Flip workshop Returns to Los Angeles

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fix & Flip Returns to Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association presents a Fix & Flip Workshop on Saturday, November 23, 2024. At the workshop, investors will learn where to find the houses, how to finance the purchase and rehab, where to find the contractors, what to rehab in the house, and how to flip the house quickly for maximum profit. The workshop is scheduled for Saturday, November 23, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (and bonus session Sunday morning at an actual rehab). This workshop is hosted by the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association and the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association. In this intensive 8-hour workshop, investors will learn the four facets of fix and flipping: 1. Find 2. Finance 3. Fix 4. Flip DATE & TIME: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm. (plus bonus session on Sunday morning). LOCATION: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National and Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034. PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot. COST: The workshop costs $249.00 per person if paid before November 16, 2024. After November 16, the price jumps to $349.00 per person! (Gold Members of LAC-REIA can attend for FREE.)

