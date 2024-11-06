Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Candle (DAL-551)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to enjoy two fragrances from one candleholder," said an inventor, from Oak Point, Texas, "so I invented the A Candle. My design would offer greater versatility when choosing candles for the homes."

The patent-granted invention

provides an improved design for a candle. In doing so, it enables the user to enjoy two different scents. It also allows the user to create various scent combinations, and it offers a decorative appearance. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-551, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .



SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED