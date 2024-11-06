Investors In Xiao-I Corporation Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before December 16, 2024 To Discuss Your Rights – AIXI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of AIXI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: March 9, 2023 to July 12, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of risks that Xiao-I faced due to certain of its Chinese shareholders' non-compliance with foreign investment enterprises established by way of round-tripping, including the Company's inability to use offering proceeds for intended business purposes; (ii) Xiao-I had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in preparing its financial statements; (iii) defendants had overstated Xiao-I's efforts to remediate material weaknesses in the Company's financial controls; (iv) Xiao-I was forced to incur significant R&D expenses to effectively compete in the AI industry; (v) Xiao-I had downplayed the significant negative impact that such expenses would have on the Company's business and financial results; (vi) accordingly, Xiao-I overstated its AI capabilities, R&D resources, and overall ability to compete in the AI market; (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, there was a substantial likelihood that Xiao-I would fail to comply with the NASDAQ's Minimum Bid Price Requirement; and (viii) as a result, the offering documents and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

DEADLINE: December 16, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AIXI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 16, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

