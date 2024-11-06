Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Insulated Beverage Cover (CTK-120)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"I wanted to create an insulated beverage cover that would also protect your drink against pesky bugs and insects," said an inventor, from Concepcion, Texas, "so I invented the COOZY COVER. My design would completely cover and enclose the beverage container to prevent flies, wasps, bees, ants, and other insects from entering the sip hole."

The invention provides a new type of insulated beverage can/bottle cover. In doing so, it ensures the can opening is covered when not in use. As a result, it prevents insects from entering the can. It also provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-120, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

