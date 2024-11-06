Airloom Energy Wins Air Force Award To Provide Warfighters With Low-Cost, Modular And Scalable Wind Energy Generation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LARAMIE, Wyo., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airloom announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Direct-to-Phase 2 contract in the amount of $1.25 million focused on Airloom's new generation of wind energy to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on August 7, 2024, Airloom Energy will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“For the first time in several decades, warfighters have the opportunity to further diversify their electricity mix on installations and in austere environments through low-cost, modular and easy-to-deploy wind energy generation technologies” – Neal Rickner, CEO, Airloom Energy

“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”

Airloom Energy is developing a new generation of renewable energy technology designed to unlock the full potential of wind power. Airloom's turbines are more efficient, can be mass manufactured, and deployed just about anywhere. Backed by leading investors, Airloom is on a mission to disrupt the wind energy industry and accelerate the global energy transition. To learn more follow Airloom on LinkedIn @airloomenergy and visit the website

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit:

