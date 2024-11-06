Arjo And Bruin Biometrics Conclude Distribution Agreement, Bruin Biometrics Resumes Direct Sales And Marketing Of Provizio® SEM Scanner
Date
11/6/2024 12:46:03 PM
LOS ANGELES and LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bruin Biometrics and Arjo
announce
the
immediate
transition
of
direct
sales
and marketing of the Provizio® SEM Scanner to Bruin Biometrics, following four years of cooperation between the companies.
Continue Reading
Provizio® SEM Scanner
As communicated earlier this year, the companies decided not to extend the distribution agreement for the Provizio SEM Scanner. Accordingly, and effective today, all sales and marketing of the Provizio SEM Scanner products transition from Arjo to Bruin Biometrics. Both companies remain fully committed to supporting customers throughout the process to ensure a continued high level of customer service.
"Supporting Provizio SEM Scanner users' work to achieve a zero incidence of preventable pressure injuries in all care settings is our top priority and we look forward to supporting Provizio SEM Scanner users directly to help overcome this challenge," commented Bruin Biometrics' CEO, Martin Burns.
"Pressure
injuries represent
a
significant
economic
challenge
for
healthcare
systems worldwide, and Arjo has extensive experience in both prevention and treatment within this area. We see a growing interest for our other solutions and are fully committed to continue supporting our customers in their efforts to prevent pressure injuries," says Joacim Lindoff,
President
&
CEO
of Arjo.
For more information about Bruin Biometrics, please contact:
Kate Hancock,
EVP External
Communications,
Bruin
Biometrics Tel: +447827315347
Email:
[email protected]
Media contact details:
Joanna Dodd, Alicia Barkle Rochester PR Group: [email protected] , [email protected]
ABOUT Bruin Biometrics
Bruin Biometrics LLC is a pioneer in modernizing healthcare with biometric sensor technology for early detection and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions in collaboration with clinicians. Bruin Biometrics work on SEM Assessment Technology has been recognized with multiple global healthcare innovation awards and is implemented in healthcare facilities across a variety of care settings. Bruin Biometrics HQ is based in Los Angeles, USA.
