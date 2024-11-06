Aaron Horowitz Joins AEX As National Sales Manager To Drive Strategic Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEX Services, a nationally recognized General Services Contractor (GSC) in the events industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Aaron Horowitz as National Sales Manager. In this role, Horowitz will spearhead sales strategies and initiatives to expand the company's presence across various segments and client categories.

Aaron

Continue Reading

With a dual background in exposition services and financial sector sales, Horowitz brings a unique perspective on fostering value-driven client relationships that drive significant business impact. His extensive network of influential connections within key industry associations such as PCMA, IAEE, TSAE, and CalSAE opens doors to valuable partnerships for fueling growth.

"Aaron's vision for exceeding client expectations makes him an invaluable asset to our team," said Kristin Christensen, EVP of Sales and Marketing at AEX Convention Services. "We're excited to welcome him and are confident that his leadership will further our mission of delivering immersive, tailor-made event solutions where every detail is crafted to captivate and connect."

Before joining AEX, Horowitz led sales efforts for large-scale event production and conferences at Shepard Exposition Services. Based in San Diego, he will play an instrumental role in expanding the company's national footprint, primarily focusing on the West Coast and Las Vegas markets.

"Joining AEX at this pivotal moment is exciting. I'm eager to collaborate with a team dedicated to innovation in event production. We have a significant opportunity to strengthen marketplace visibility while reinforcing AEX's commitment to quality, client satisfaction, and unparalleled event experiences through the personalized service that distinguishes AEX," Horowitz

commented.

About AEX Convention Services

Over half a century ago, AEX Convention Services began as a family-owned GSC in the heart of New York City, establishing a new standard of excellence in general service contracting at the iconic New York Coliseum. Remaining true to its core of personalized care and attention, quality without compromise, and a team-first approach to client success, AEX grew from its East Coast origins to serve clients and cities nationwide.

Today, AEX continues to embrace its "Personal Advantage" ethos, blending its humble beginnings, tradition of excellence, and commitment to innovation with a greater mission – to surpass the industry's "full-service, anything's possible" expectations. Together with our customers, we seamlessly create and integrate the physical layout, atmospheric elements, and experiential components that elevate events, transforming ordinary 3D spaces into immersive EventScapesTM

with lasting impact. Learn more at aexservices and follow us at AEX Convention Services .

SOURCE AEX Convention Services

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED