BIC: Disclosure Of Total Number Of Voting Rights And Number Of Shares Forming The Capital As Of October 31, 2024

CLICHY – November 06, 2024

Article L 233-8-II of the French“Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French“Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of 0ctober 31, 2024, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 42,270,689 shares, representing:



60,507,759 voting rights, 59,502,210 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

