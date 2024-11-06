Inventhelp Inventors Develop Newly Designed Earplugs For Horses (CNH-5002)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a horse trainer and needed a better equestrian earplug to calm horses during transport, grooming, and other stressful times," said one of two inventors, from Sardinia, Ohio, "so we invented the HOOF BEATS. Our design reduces the risk of the horse being startled or spooked by loud noises."

The invention provides an effective way to reduce decibel levels for horses. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional equestrian earplugs. As a result, it offers added stress relief to keep a horse calm. It also could improve the animal's mood. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners of horses, horse trainers, groomers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in different sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNH-5002, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED