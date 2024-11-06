(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The market growth for TRT is influenced by several factors, including the diversification of delivery methods, which cater to patient preferences for less invasive and more convenient treatment options, thereby boosting adoption rates. Advances in precision medicine enhance the accuracy of testosterone deficiency diagnoses, leading to more personalized treatment regimens that improve efficacy and patient adherence. Increased awareness and education about hormone health within the public and medical communities have led to more widespread screening and diagnosis of low testosterone, further propelling the demand for TRT. The aging global population also contributes to the expanding market, as more men seek treatments to manage age-related testosterone decline. Regulatory advancements, better insurance coverage for hormone therapies, and the integration of TRT into telehealth platforms facilitate wider access to and management of this therapy, highlighting a growing consumer-driven demand for treatments that enhance the quality of life. Why You Should Buy This Report:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the TRT Topicals segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The TRT Injectables segment is also set to grow at 3.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $494.9 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.3% CAGR to reach $526.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Rising Awareness of Hypogonadism and Its Symptoms Propels Growth in TRT Market

Increasing Geriatric Population and Age-Related Testosterone Decline Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growing Focus on Men's Health and Wellness Drives Market Adoption

Introduction of Long-Acting and Convenient Formulations Throws the Spotlight on Enhanced Patient Compliance

Advances in Hormone Replacement Therapies Propel Development of Novel TRT Products

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Access to Medical Services Accelerates Market Growth

Focus on Personalized Medicine and Tailored TRT Solutions Generates New Market Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Telemedicine and Online Consultations Expands Reach of TRT Services

Growing Awareness on Testosterone Deficiency Drive Market Penetration

Development of Bioidentical Hormones and Natural Alternatives Spurt Interest in TRT

Advances in Diagnostic Tools and Early Detection Propel Growth in TRT Market

Rising Adoption of Combination Therapies Enhance Treatment Efficacy

Focus on Minimizing Side Effects and Enhancing Safety Strengthens Business Case for TRT

Growing Importance of Preventive Healthcare and Regular Health Check-Ups Drives Market Growth

Advances in Biotechnology and Gene Therapy Propel Future Developments in TRT Adoption of Digital Health Platforms and Mobile Apps Improve Patient Engagement

Apricus Biosciences, Inc.

ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Clarus Therapeutics, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Ferring International Center SA)

Hormone Replacement Technologies, Inc.

Kyowa Kirin International PLC

Lipocine, Inc.

Mereo BioPharma Group PLC

Prasco Laboratories

TesoRx Pharma LLC Viramal Ltd.

