FORVIA: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares Forming The Share Capital

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, 6 November 2024 Total number of rights and shares forming the share capital

(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Markets Authority)

__________________ Trading place: Euronext Paris Compartment: A ISIN code: FR0000121147 LEI code: 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85

Date Number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (1) Total number of exercisable voting rights (2) 31 October 2024 197,089,340 231,212,275 219,296,035

(1) In accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority, the total number of voting rights (theoretical) is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including the shares deprived of voting rights.

(2) Exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares less shares deprived of voting rights.

Inclusion in the bylaws of a clause that requires crossing thresholds declaration in addition to that related to legal thresholds: yes.

