NCOA Commits To Working With Trump Administration And New Congress To Make Aging Well A National Imperative

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Key Takeaways



NCOA is ready to work with newly elected policymakers to ensure every American can age with and economic well-being.

With 11,000 Americans turning 65 every day, aging well must be a national imperative for the Administration and new Congress. Since 1950, NCOA has partnered with every Administration to improve the lives of older adults.

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from

Ramsey Alwin , President and CEO of the National Council on Aging (NCOA), on the results of the 2024 election:

"With the election behind us, it's time to redouble our efforts to make sure every person has the resources to age with health, economic well-being, and dignity. NCOA is ready to work with the Trump Administration and new Congress to prioritize aging well as a national imperative.

Continue Reading

NCOA is ready to work with the Trump Administration and new Congress to prioritize aging well as a national imperative.

Post thi

"With 11,000 people turning 65 every day until 2027, we must protect and strengthen our systems to support all of us as we age, but especially those who are struggling to make ends meet. The

poverty rate

for people age 65 and older remained at an unacceptable 14% in 2023, and

our research

shows that about half of households with adults age 60 and older have an average income below what they need to cover their basic needs.

"We can and must do more to ensure that aging well is a right for every American. For nearly 75 years, NCOA has worked in a bipartisan manner to advance policy solutions to improve the lives of older adults. We stand ready to continue that vital mission with our newly elected policymakers."

About NCOA

The National Council on Aging (NCOA)

is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at

and @NCOAging .

View in browser

SOURCE National Council on Aging

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED