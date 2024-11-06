عربي


Regarding The Notification Of Resignation From Office By A Board Member Of AB “KN Energies”


11/6/2024 11:16:20 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On November 5, 2024, AB“KN Energies” (hereinafter – KN) received a formal notice from independent Board member Edvinas Katilius regarding his resignation from the position of Board member of KN, effective December 31, 2024.

December 31, 2024, will be Edvinas Katilius last day in office as an independent Board member.

Head of Communication Milda Ancevičė
