Regarding The Notification Of Resignation From Office By A Board Member Of AB “KN Energies”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On November 5, 2024, AB“KN Energies” (hereinafter – KN) received a formal notice from independent Board member Edvinas Katilius regarding his resignation from the position of Board member of KN, effective December 31, 2024.

