Inventhelp Inventor Develops Snow Removal Tool For Truck Trailer Rooftops (CHK-1117)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver with 10 years of experience. I am very familiar with the hassles and potential dangers associated with clearing accumulated snow off parked trailers," said an inventor, from Villa Park, Ill., "so I invented MY SNOW PUSHER. My design allows you to easily clear snow from the rooftop while standing on the ground."

The invention provides an effective way to remove snow from the rooftop of a large commercial truck trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb a ladder to remove frozen deposits. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also increases safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED