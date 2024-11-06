Brad Buckley Joins Needham Bank As Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Needham is pleased to announce that Brad Buckley has joined the Commercial & Industrial Lending (C&I) team as Senior Vice President, Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market. Reporting to Brian Sutton, Senior Vice President, Director of Middle Market, Mr. Buckley is responsible for initiating and developing relationships with Middle C&I customers, actively managing loan requests from the application stage to funding.

With over 35 years of extensive and varied commercial lending experience, Mr. Buckley is skilled at developing profitable, long-term, and mutually beneficial client relationships. Most recently, he served as a Director of Commercial Lending for New Hampshire and North Shore at Cambridge Trust Company, where he oversaw and grew a $400 million portfolio consisting of commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and not-for-profit loans. Prior to that, he was a Senior Vice President in the Commercial Banking division at Century Bank.

"Brad brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the Middle Market sector that will be invaluable to our customers and our team," said Mr. Sutton. "His proven track record in managing significant loan portfolios and developing strong client relationships aligns perfectly with our mission at Needham Bank."

"I am excited about joining such a dynamic team at Needham Bank," stated Mr. Buckley. "I am looking forward to leveraging my experience to build relationships with businesses in our community and help them achieve their goals."

Mr. Buckley received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from the

University of Massachusetts at Lowell and his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from Bentley University.

About Needham Bank:

Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs.

We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. For more information, please visit . Needham Bank is a member of FDIC and DIF.

