Nov. 29Th Deadline In Lawsuit For Investors Who Lost Over $100,000 In Shares Of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) Announced By Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation, announced that a deadline is coming up on November 29, 2024, in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA ) shares

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA ) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: November 29, 2024. ThoseNYSE: FNA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at [email protected] or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 30, 2024, an investor inNYSE: FNA shares filed a lawsuit against Paragon 28, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations in connection with certain statements made by Paragon 28, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Paragon 28's financial statements were misstated, that Paragon 28 lacked adequate internal controls and at times understated the extent of the issues with its internal controls, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

