Detroit VA To Host Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 8, 2024, the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit will host their 28th annual Veterans Day Ceremony. This ceremony is a celebration and recognition of all who have served in the U.S. Military. It is open to the public.



Who:The Detroit VA will host the event alongside local congressmembers and volunteers.



What:The Veterans Day Ceremony will honor those who have and continue to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.



When:Friday, November 8, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.



Where: John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, Atrium across from the yellow entrance.*

4646 John R Street

Detroit, MI. 48201-1916



*The yellow entrance is currently under construction. Please enter through the blue entrance or parking garage.

