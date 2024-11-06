Papa John's Turkey CEO Duygu Dalkanat Launches Unique Pizza Workshop Series For Corporate Team Building

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Papa John's Turkey CEO

Papa John's Turkey, led by CEO Duygu Dalkanat, has announced a team-building using pizza-making to foster collaboration among corporate teams.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Papa John's Turkey, led by CEO Duygu Dalkanat , has announced an innovative team-building workshop that uses pizza-making to foster unity and collaboration among corporate teams. Designed with multinational companies in mind, the interactive workshop takes place in Istanbul and has already become a favored tool for team-building among companies in the region.The workshop offers a hands-on experience in which participants create pizzas together, highlighting the importance of individual strengths and varied approaches within a team. Through activities that emphasize team roles, division of labor, and embracing personal differences-even within structured tasks like pizza-making where no two pizzas end up being the same-the workshop aims to strengthen team dynamics in a fun and meaningful way.Dalkanat commented,“Our goal is to create a memorable experience that not only brings teams together but also reflects the values of inclusion and collaboration that we champion at Papa John's Turkey. We're thrilled by the enthusiasm these workshops have generated among our corporate partners.”Due to the success of the Istanbul-based program, Papa John's plans to expand the workshop model to locations in the United States, broadening its global reach and creating local employment opportunities in the process.

Duygu Dalkanat

Papa John's

+1 305-444-7431

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.