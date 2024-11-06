Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Mini Toolbox (CHK-1109)
Date
11/6/2024 10:35:50 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved mini toolbox that would allow for easy use, transport and storage of various long and short tools," said an inventor, from Morton Grove, Ill., "so I invented the MINI TOOL BOX. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional mini toolboxes as it can be easily adjusted to fit within the bottom drawer of a regular maintenance tool box when not in use."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved toolbox designed to fit in the bottom drawer of a regular maintenance tool box. It also offers separate compartments for short tools and longer tools. As a result, it ensures tools are readily accessible when needed, and it can be easily stored when not in use. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and carry so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, mechanics, households, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1109, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN06112024003732001241ID1108857546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.