Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Mini Toolbox (CHK-1109)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved mini toolbox that would allow for easy use, and storage of various long and short tools," said an inventor, from Morton Grove, Ill., "so I invented the MINI TOOL BOX. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional mini toolboxes as it can be easily adjusted to fit within the bottom drawer of a regular maintenance tool box when not in use."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved toolbox designed to fit in the bottom drawer of a regular maintenance tool box. It also offers separate compartments for short tools and longer tools. As a result, it ensures tools are readily accessible when needed, and it can be easily stored when not in use. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and carry so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, mechanics, households, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CHK-1109, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED