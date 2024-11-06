Japan Gate Type Fixed (High Precision) Coordinate Measuring Machines Market To Surpass Valuation Of US$ 159.55 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Japan's demand for gate-type fixed high-precision CMMs is surging due to complex needs in automotive, aerospace, and electronics. Innovations in non-contact measurement technologies and fierce competition from alternatives drive the toward enhanced precision and efficiency. New Delhi, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Japan gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines was valued at US$ 59.59 million in 2023 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 159.55 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period 2024–2032. In 2023, Japan's leading manufacturers of gate-type fixed high-precision coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), such as Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology, and Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd., have introduced significant innovations that are reshaping the market. Mitutoyo Corporation unveiled its CRYSTA-Apex V series, which integrates advanced multi-sensor technology allowing seamless transition between contact and non-contact measurements. This innovation enhances efficiency by reducing the need for multiple machines and enables comprehensive inspections of complex components, a critical requirement in high-end manufacturing sectors. Download Free Sample Copy @ Nikon Metrology has introduced the Altera CMM range equipped with enhanced laser scanning capabilities, providing sub-micron accuracy essential for industries like aerospace and automotive. The incorporation of advanced software with user-friendly interfaces in these machines has streamlined data analysis, facilitating real-time decision-making on the production floor in the gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines market. For instance, Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.'s new ACCRETECH Surfcom NEX series features intuitive software that reduces training time by 30%, enabling quicker adoption by operators. These innovations are increasing operational efficiency and accuracy in quality control processes, allowing manufacturers to produce complex components with tighter tolerances. This is particularly significant in the automotive industry, where Japan's production exceeded 9 million vehicles in 2023, highlighting substantial demand for precision measurement. The shift towards electric vehicles, projected to reach an annual production of 4 million units by 2024, requires precise measurements of battery systems and electric motors to enhance performance and safety. Similarly, the aerospace sector, contributing over ¥3 trillion to Japan's economy, demands high-precision components like turbine blades, where even minor deviations can have significant consequences. Japan's gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines market is well-positioned due to the country's strong manufacturing base and emphasis on precision engineering. The nation's commitment to technological advancement is evident, with over 50,000 patents filed annually in the machinery and equipment sector, ensuring that Japan remains a leader in CMM technology, meeting both domestic and international demands. Key Findings in Japan Gate Type Fixed (High Precision) Coordinate Measuring Machines Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 159.55 million CAGR 11.96% By Component Hardware (64.06%) By Technology Contact CMM (54.55%) By Application High Precision Measurement (35.32%) By End User Industry Automotive (24.98%) By Size Medium Scale (43.19%) By Distribution Channel Offline (74.08%) Top Drivers

Rising demand for precision in advanced manufacturing industries.

Technological advancements enhancing CMM accuracy and efficiency. Integration of CMMs with Industry 4.0 and smart factory initiatives. Top Trends

Adoption of IoT-enabled CMMs for real-time data connectivity.

Shift towards non-contact optical and laser scanning technologies. Emphasis on user-friendly software and automated measurement processes. Top Challenges

High initial investment costs for advanced CMM technology. Competition from alternative precision measurement solutions.

Japan's Industries Prefer Contact CMM Technology for Excellence, Control over 54.55% Market Share

The surge in demand for contact coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) in Japan's gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines market is a testament to the country's relentless pursuit of manufacturing perfection. Contact CMMs, known for their tactile probing methods, provide unmatched accuracy essential for industries where precision is paramount. Japanese manufacturers, renowned for their meticulous standards, favor contact CMMs because they deliver direct measurement feedback, crucial for components that require exact specifications.

One prominent insight is the integration of contact CMMs with advanced automation systems in Japanese factories. The seamless incorporation of these machines into production lines has enhanced efficiency and reduced downtime. For instance, major automotive companies have reported significant improvements in quality control by utilizing contact CMMs in their assembly processes. Additionally, the tactile technology is versatile across various materials, making it ideal for Japan's diverse manufacturing sectors, from aerospace components to precision electronics.

Automotive Titans: Japan's Car Industry Drives CMM Market Dominance

The automotive industry's position as the largest end-user of gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines market in Japan is a reflection of the sector's scale and its stringent quality demands. Japanese automotive manufacturers are globally acclaimed for producing vehicles that epitomize reliability and innovation. To maintain this reputation, they invest heavily in precise measurement technologies that ensure every component meets exacting standards, from engine parts to safety systems.

One prominent insight is the industry's shift towards electric and autonomous vehicles, which has amplified the need for precision measurement. The integration of complex electronics and new materials in vehicle design requires meticulous validation, achievable only through high-precision CMMs. Automotive companies have established state-of-the-art metrology centers equipped with advanced CMMs to support research and development efforts, fueling technological advancements and maintaining their competitive edge.

Request For Customization:

Zeiss's Dominance in Japan's Market Shines Brighter With over 16.53% Market Share

In Japan's gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines market, key players such as Hexagon, Mitutoyo, Zeiss, Keyence Corporation, and Nikon collectively control over 60% of the market share. Among these, Zeiss has established a significant dominance. This leadership position is attributed to Zeiss's unwavering commitment to precision engineering and innovation, which resonates well with Japan's manufacturing sector that demands ultra-high precision in measurement technologies.

Zeiss's dominance is largely due to its advanced technological capabilities and a strong focus on research and development. The company has consistently introduced cutting-edge CMM solutions that offer exceptional accuracy and reliability, meeting the stringent quality requirements of industries such as automotive and aerospace in Japan. For instance, Zeiss's CONTURA and ACCURA series are renowned for their precision and have been widely adopted by Japanese manufacturers seeking to enhance quality control processes. Additionally, Zeiss's expertise in optics and photonics has allowed it to integrate advanced sensors and scanning technologies into its CMMs, providing a competitive edge over other players.

To maintain its top position in the Japan gate type fixed (high precision) coordinate measuring machines market, Zeiss continuously invests in innovation and customer-centric services. The company offers comprehensive training, support, and after-sales service, ensuring that clients can maximize the utility of their measurement systems. Zeiss also collaborates closely with local partners and tailors its solutions to meet the specific needs of the Japanese market. This strategic approach has solidified customer loyalty and expanded its market share. Furthermore, Zeiss's commitment to sustainability and quality management aligns with the values of Japanese industries, reinforcing its reputation as a preferred supplier of high-precision measurement equipment.

Japan Gate Type Fixed (high precision) Coordinate Measuring Machines Market Key Players



Mutitoyo Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Ltd.

Wenzel Group GmbH

Hexagon AB

Renishaw PLC

Mahr GmbH

Creaform

Nikon Corp.

Keyence Corp.

Perceptron Inc. Other Prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Component



Hardware



Probing System





3 Axis



5 Axis



Fixtures

Air Compressors and Dryers

Software Services

By Size



Small Scale

Medium Scale Large Scale

By Technology



Contact CMM Non-Contact CMM

By Application



Quality Control & Inspection

Assembly Line Integration

Industrial Part Production

High Precision Measurement Others

By End Use Industry



Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Machinery

Manufacturing

Research & Development

Medical Devices Others

By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline



OEM Aftermarket

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

