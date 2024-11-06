(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a new report, titled, " Growing with 17.2% CAGR | The Global Hybrid Cloud Market Size Reach USD 414.1 Billion by 2032 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global hybrid cloud market was valued at $96.7 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $414.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2024 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 218 Pages) at:Rising need of flexibility and scalability, increasing demand of data security and compliance and rise in technological advancement are the factors expected to propel the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. However, increasing Complexity of Integration is anticipated to hamper the growth of global market.The hybrid cloud market is segmented into component, enterprise size, service model, industry vertical and region. On the basis of component, the market is divided into solution and services. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is divided into large enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprise. On the service model, the market is divided into software as a service (SaaS) , infrastructure as a service (IaaS) , and platform as a service (PaaS) . On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, of hybrid cloud owing to organizations are increasingly investing in comprehensive hybrid cloud solutions that offer integrated platforms, tools, and technologies to manage their hybrid cloud environments effectively. These solutions provide businesses with the necessary infrastructure, security features, and management capabilities to seamlessly integrate public and private cloud resources, optimize performance, and ensure data protection, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.By service model, the IaaS segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, of the hybrid cloud market revenue, owing to access scalable and flexible infrastructure resources on a pay-as-you-go basis. With IaaS, organizations can leverage virtualized computing resources, storage, and networking services to build and manage their hybrid cloud environments without the need to invest in and maintain physical hardware, which is further expected to propel the overall market growth.Enquiry Before Buying:By region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the strong presence of established cloud service providers, advanced technological infrastructure, and a high level of cloud adoption among businesses in the region. Companies in North America have been early adopters of hybrid cloud solutions, leveraging the flexibility and scalability they offer to optimize their operations and drive innovation, anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.The market players operating in the market include Abacus Data Systems, Thomson Reuters Elite, LexisNexis, Smokeball, Clio, Rocket Matter, DPS Software, BHL Software Pty., Ltd., and CloudLex, Intuit, Inc. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the hybrid cloud market globally.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsRecent Development:● On April 2023, Accenture and Google Cloud announced expanding their global partnership to assist businesses in better protecting critical assets and strengthening security against persistent cyber threats. Jointly, they are providing the technology and security expertise to the organization's trusted infrastructure required to build robust security programs and maintain confidence in their readiness.● On March 2023, Mastercard acquired cloud-based cybersecurity company Baffin Bay Networks to assist businesses in dealing with the increasingly challenging nature of cyberattacks. Baffin Bay Networks, based in Sweden, adds to Mastercard's multi-layered approach to cybersecurity and assists in stopping attacks while mitigating exposure to risk across the ecosystem. The acquisition further strengthens Mastercard's broader service offerings and value beyond the payment transaction.● On April 2023, IBM launched a security suite focused on unifying and accelerating the security analyst experience throughout the incident lifecycle. The IBM Security QRadar Suite represents a sustainable development and extension of the QRadar brand, encompassing all key threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities, with considerable investment in portfolio innovation. The IBM QRadar Suite operates on an open basis and has been designed specifically for hybrid cloud workloads.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. Sales Intelligence Market :2. B2B Telecommunication Market :3. Augmented Intelligence Market :4. Data Extraction Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

