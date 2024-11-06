Invicti Security Appoints Kevin Gallagher As President

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invicti Security, a leading global application security platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Gallagher, former CEO of CoSoSys, as President. In his new role, Gallagher will scale operations, accelerate growth, and advance Invicti's mission to secure the web applications that run customers' businesses.

Gallagher first joined Invicti in 2017 and played a key role in the company's growth and success before transitioning to other ventures. Returning to Invicti as President, Gallagher brings over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and software, with a proven track record of driving strategic growth and operational excellence. At CoSoSys, he led the company through accelerated expansion, solidifying its position as a leader in data loss prevention and endpoint security. Kevin brings a wealth of leadership experience and a deep commitment to Invicti's mission of delivering innovative and impactful security solutions to businesses around the world.

"Kevin's extensive experience and commitment to innovation in cybersecurity and software make him an ideal fit for Invicti as we continue to expand and enhance our capabilities," said Neil Roseman, CEO of Invicti. "Kevin's leadership will help us strengthen our operational foundation, deliver growth, and create even more value for our customers."

Invicti's application security platform, including the award-winning Acunetix and Invicti (formerly Netsparker) DAST products, empowers security teams to find, fix, and prevent vulnerabilities in real time, ensuring the protection of critical assets and data. Gallagher's strategic insight and operational expertise will be instrumental as Invicti continues to advance its solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern organizations worldwide.

"I'm excited to rejoin Invicti at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Gallagher. "The cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, and Invicti's solutions are at the forefront of helping businesses protect their most critical assets. I look forward to working with the incredible team here to drive continued success and create even greater value for our customers."

The addition of Gallagher to Invicti's executive team reflects the company's ongoing commitment to attracting top industry talent to drive innovation and provide organizations with the most effective and comprehensive web application security solutions.

This announcement follows the launch of Invicti's new API Security solution , which expands the company's security capabilities to provide customers with more comprehensive coverage on one platform.

